Princes William and Harry blasted media after damning revelations in Princess Diana interview

Princes William and Harry condemned the BBC and media culture after a independent investigation concluded on Thursday that former BBC reporter Martin Bashir had used “deceptive” means to secure his explosive 1995 interview with their late mother, Princess Diana. The same investigation also found that the BBC “failed to meet its high standards of integrity and transparency” in covering up fraudulent practices, which involved falsifying documents suggesting that collaborators close to her were speaking to the press. In a video posted to social media, Prince William (aka the Duke of Cambridge) said the BBC played on his mother’s fears “and fed [her] paranoia “in their efforts to secure the interview, in which Diana ultimately excoriated the royal family. “I am of the opinion that the deceptive manner in which the interview was obtained significantly influenced what my mother said,” William said. “The interview was a major contribution to the worsening of my parents’ relationship and has since hurt countless other people. The prince said he had “an indescribable sadness” to know that “the failures of the BBC have contributed significantly to his fear, paranoia and isolation”. William said he believed the interview contained a “false story” and should not be rebroadcast.

In a separate statement, Prince Harry condemned what he called a “culture of exploitation and unethical practices” in the media which led to the death of his mother – who he said is still prevalent. “Our mother was an incredible woman who devoted her life to service. She was resilient, courageous and unquestionably honest,” Harry said in a statement Thursday in response to the findings of the investigation. “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately cost him his life. “To those who have taken some form of responsibility, thank you for owning it. This is the first step towards justice and truth, ”he continued. “Yet what deeply concerns me is that such practices – and even worse – are still prevalent today. Back then, and now, it’s bigger than a point of sale, a network, or a publication. “Our mother lost her life because of it, and nothing has changed,” Harry said. “By protecting her heritage, we are protecting everyone and respecting the dignity with which she has lived her life. Let us remember who she was and what she stood for.