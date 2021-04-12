Prince William said he missed his grandfather, but “he would like us to continue our work”

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, issued a statement on Monday honoring the life and legacy of Prince Philip, who died last week, and remember him as a public servant and a grandfather.

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and the Commonwealth, to his wife and queen, and to our family,” William said in a statement posted to social media accounts. from Kensington Palace.

“I feel fortunate to have not only had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence in my own adult life – both in the good times and in the toughest days,” said William.

The photo William shared shows his grandfather in a horse-drawn carriage with William’s eldest son Prince George, who is third to the throne.

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, deceased Friday at the age of 99. funeral will take place on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

William’s brother Prince Harry will be returning from the United States for the service, but his pregnant wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been told by medics not to fly.

In the statement, Prince William said he was grateful his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, had so many years to get to know her grandfather.

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandfather who picked them up in his car and seeing for themselves his contagious sense of adventure as well as his playful sense of humor. William added.

“My grandfather was an amazing man and was part of an amazing generation,” he said. “Catherine and I will continue to do what he wanted and we will support the Queen in the years to come. I will miss my grandfather, but I know he would like us to continue our work.”