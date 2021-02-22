World

Prince William: Prince Philip does ‘OK’, says Prince William | World News – Times of India

LONDON: Prince William said on Monday that his 99-year-old grandfather Prince philip going “OK” after spending almost a week in the hospital.
Asked by reporters on his way to a vaccination center in the east of England, second to the throne William, 38, said: “Yes he is fine, they are watching him.”
He then winked.
Prince Philip, Queen elizabeth iiHer husband of 73 years, was admitted Tuesday evening to the King Edward VII private hospital in London as a “precautionary measure” after feeling ill, Buckingham Palace said.
Palace sources said his admission was unrelated to the coronavirus and he was in good spirits.
William’s father Prince charles visited his father in hospital on Saturday but did not comment on his condition.

