Prince William and Harry slammed BBC for ‘misleading’ interview with Diana – Times of India

In the interview, Princess Diana said “there were three people” in her marriage.

LONDON: Princes William and Harry clashed Thursday at the BBC and reporter Martin Bashir for “The Deceptive Way” Bashir got his explosive TV interview with princess diana , their late mother, in which she details her troubled marriage with Prince charles .

Their scathing criticism came hours after an independent investigation revealed that Bashir had used forged documents to secure his sensational 1995 interview with. Diane , and that BBC executives had failed to properly probe how he had arranged it.

William said the deceptive manner in which the interview was obtained had “greatly influenced” what his mother was saying on air and had “made a major contribution” to the demise of his parents’ relationship.

He added that BBC surveillance failures had “contributed significantly to his fear, paranoia and isolation” in his later years.

Diana and Charles, the heir to the British throne, officially divorced in 1996. She died at the age of 36 in a high-speed car crash while being chased by paparazzi photographers in Paris the year next.

“I firmly believe that this Panorama program has no legitimacy and should never be broadcast again,” added William – second on the throne – in a lengthy statement read in person from Kensington Palace.

“He effectively established a false narrative which for over a quarter of a century has been commercialized by the BBC and others,” he said, noting that the narrative “now needs to be addressed.”

In his own release, William’s younger brother Harry said the investigative report was “the first step towards justice and truth” but that the deceptive practices exposed were still prevalent today – and had played a role. role in the death of his mother.

“The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately cost him his life,” he added.

Harry’s comments echoed those of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, who had previously blamed the fallout from the 1995 interview for contributing to her death almost two years later.

“She didn’t know who to trust and in the end, when she passed away two years later, she was without any form of real protection,” Spencer said.

Retired Senior Judge John Dyson According to Bashir’s report, Bashir had ordered fake bank statements that falsely suggested that some of Diana’s closest associates were being paid by the security services to keep tabs on her.

Bashir then showed them to Spencer in an attempt to convince him to set up a meeting between him and Diana and gain his trust to get the interview.

“By behaving as described … Mr. Bashir has acted inappropriately and in serious violation” of the company’s own editorial guidelines on the “right to trade,” Dyson added.

Questions have long been asked about how Bashir convinced Diana about the BBC’s flagship program “Panorama”, which was watched by a record 22.8 million people and won a series of television awards.

In it, she said “there were three people” in her marriage – her, Charles and his longtime mistress and now wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles – and also admitted adultery.

Bashir, now 58, was little known at the time, but pursued a high profile career on US television networks and interviewed stars such as Michael jackson .

He returned to work for the company as the editor of religion until he resigned last week, citing poor health, hours before Dyson’s report was submitted to BBC bosses.

An internal investigation carried out in 1996 by future BBC chief Tony Hall and another senior figure, Anne Sloman, cleared Bashir of his wrongdoing.

But Dyson called the probe “flawed and woefully inefficient.”

He did not ask Spencer for his side of events, Dyson noted, criticizing him for failing to properly examine Bashir’s actions.

“If they had been able to test Mr. Bashir’s account … it is highly unlikely that they would have believed him and concluded that he was an ‘honest and honorable man’,” he wrote. .

Hall, now chairman of the board of the National Gallery of Great Britain, admitted that the investigation “fell far short of what was required”, and said he was “wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt. ”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the government would reflect on Dyson’s findings and consider whether “further governance reforms” were needed at the BBC, adding that “it can never happen again”.

BBC chief executive Tim Davie, who took the helm last September, said the company had fully accepted the report and issued a “full and unconditional apology”, noting that better procedures were now in place.

“The BBC should have done more to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and be more transparent about what it knew,” he added.

The broadcaster said he returned the awards won for the interview.

Bashir also apologized, saying that tampering with bank statements was “a stupid thing to do and an action I deeply regret.”

But he maintained that it had “nothing to do with Princess Diana’s personal choice to participate,” and he was still “immensely proud” of the interview.

Davie also noted that the princess was “excited about the idea of ​​an interview with the BBC”. Her ex-husband spoke to the ITV commercial channel in 1994 and also admitted adultery.

John Birt, managing director of the BBC in 1995, said in a statement: “We now know that the BBC housed a rogue journalist”.