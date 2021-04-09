Prince Philip will rest at Windsor Castle ahead of a funeral in St George’s Chapel.
Prince Philip’s death, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, at 99, arrived Friday at the end of a year marked by mourning, with 150,000 lives lost to Covid-19 in Britain.
Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip died peacefully and was vaccinated against the coronavirus at the beginning of this year, with the queen.
Still, his death is likely to take on new meaning in the midst of a pandemic, and raise many questions: What will a funeral look like at a time of social distancing? And with families across Britain unable to organize a typical funeral for loved ones lost to Covid-19, how will the country’s most famous family mourn one of their own?
The palace said a full preview would likely be released on Saturday, but details began to emerge on Friday. The ceremony will not be a state burial and will not be preceded by a state lie, according to a statement from the College of Arms, which has created and maintained official registers of coats of arms and pedigrees since 1484.
“The body of His Royal Highness will rest at Windsor Castle prior to the funeral at St. George’s Chapel,” the statement said.
“The funeral arrangements have been revised in light of the circumstances prevailing following the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added, “and members of the public are unfortunately asked not to attempt to attend or participate at one of the events that the funeral.
Philip had been hospitalized in February with a heart problem and was released last month. Buckingham Palace said his hospitalization was unrelated to the coronavirus.
But the privileges of royalty did not grant the family immunity from the virus.
Prince Charles – eldest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth and heir to the throne – tested positive for the virus last year, as did Prince william, their grandson.
The Queen encouraged the people of the country to get vaccinated. “Once you get the vaccine, you feel like you are protected,” she said on a public appeal with health officials.
Britain is slowly emerging from a strict nationwide lockdown in recent months, with outdoor spaces in pubs and restaurants due to reopen on Monday, as well as non-essential shops, gyms and barber shops. But many bereaved families of those lost to Covid-19 have said that as the country moves into brighter days, the appalling deaths of 150,000 people must not be forgotten.
