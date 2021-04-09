Prince Philip will rest at Windsor Castle ahead of a funeral in St George’s Chapel.

Prince Philip’s death, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, at 99, arrived Friday at the end of a year marked by mourning, with 150,000 lives lost to Covid-19 in Britain.

Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip died peacefully and was vaccinated against the coronavirus at the beginning of this year, with the queen.

Still, his death is likely to take on new meaning in the midst of a pandemic, and raise many questions: What will a funeral look like at a time of social distancing? And with families across Britain unable to organize a typical funeral for loved ones lost to Covid-19, how will the country’s most famous family mourn one of their own?