Prince Philip Health Update: Prince Philip of UK Relocated to New Hospital to Treat Pre-existing Heart Disease and Infection | World News – Times of India
LONDON: United Kingdom Prince philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen elizabeth ii, was transferred to another hospital for treatment of an infection and observation of pre-existing heart disease, Buckingham Palace informed Monday.
According to CNN, the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London February 17 after a malaise. The palace later confirmed that he was being treated for an infection.
He further stated that Philip spent two weeks at the King Edward VII Private Hospital in London and has now been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London where doctors will continue to treat him for the infection. , as well as to undertake testing and observation for pre-existing heart disease.
The Duke remains comfortable and responding to treatment, but is expected to stay in hospital at least until the end of the week, CNN reported citing a statement from the Royal Communications Office.
Prince Philip’s youngest son Prince Edward said his father was doing “a lot better” and looking forward to returning home.
“We have received brilliant and charming messages from all kinds of people. And we really appreciate that and him too. I passed them on, ”said Edward.
Philip’s grandson Prince William had previously said his grandfather was “fine” and hospital staff were watching him.
Prince Philippe, who turns 100 in June, moved away from public life in 2017 and has been taken to hospital several times in recent years. In December 2019, he received hospital treatment for a pre-existing condition. The Duke of Edinburgh also surrendered his driving license in February 2019 after being involved in a car crash, CNN reported.
He further reported that the Queen and her husband have spent most of the past year at Windsor Castle, outside London, having moved away from Buckingham Palace during the first wave of the pandemic of Covid-19 in spring 2020. In April 2020, the Duke of Edinburgh made a rare public statement thanking key workers in the UK.
The Queen and Prince Philip both received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021, CNN reported.
