Prince Harry works on ‘intimate and heartfelt memoirs’ – Times of India
NEW YORK: Prince harry writes what his editor calls an “intimate and sincere memory”.
The Duke of Sussex’s book, currently untitled, is due out in late 2022.
“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time ever, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that helped shape him,” Random house announced Monday.
“Covering his life in the public eye from his childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice brought him to the front lines of Afghanistan and the joy he found in Being a husband and father, Prince Harry offers an honest and compelling personal portrait, which shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story. ”
Financial terms were not disclosed. Prince Harry will donate the profits to charity, according to Random House.
Monday’s announcement comes four months after Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the world news during their interview with Oprah Winfrey near the couple’s home in Montecito, California. Meghan has spoken of feeling lonely and almost suicidal before leaving England last year and Harry has acknowledged tensions with his father, Prince Charles, over his decision to step down from royal duties and marriage with the biracial American actor.
“There is a lot of work there,” Harry said of his relationship with his father, who had divorced Diana, Princess of Wales, at the time of his fatal car crash in 1997. “I really feel disappointed. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie (Harry and Meghan’s son) is his grandson. I will always love him, but there’s a lot wrong that has occurred. ”
Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped in royal life and that his family had cut him off financially and taken away his safety. He also admitted that his relationship was strained with his brother, Prince william.
“I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” said Harry, before adding: “My father and my brother, they are trapped.”
Last month, Meghan released the picture book “The Bench” via Random House Books for Young Readers.
