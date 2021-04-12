Prince Harry to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be present the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip in the UK on April 17 without Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, a spokesperson said.

Meghan, who is pregnant, has not received medical clearance from her doctor to travel, the spokesperson said.

The funeral will take place next Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, according to the palate. Thirty family members to attend funeral as guests under COVID-19 government guidelines, BBC reported.

The duke died “peacefully” on Friday at the age of 99, the royal family mentionned.

“It is with deep sadness that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Buckingham Palace said in a declaration. “Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join people around the world in mourning their loss.

Prince Charles addressed the public on Saturday, saying he and his family “miss my father very much” and are “deeply touched” by people around the world who shared their loss.

“My dear daddy was a very special person, who above all would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that were said about him,” Charles said.

At Friday, the College of Arms said Philip would not have the state funeral or lying, “in accordance with custom and the wishes of Her Royal Highnesses.”

Harry and Meghan haven’t lived in the UK for over a year now, following their ad in January 2020, that they “stepped down” as active members of the royal family.

The Sussexes currently live in Montecito, California.