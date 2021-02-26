World
Prince Harry raps ‘Fresh Prince’, says he’s not gone – Times of India
LONDON: Prince harry, who decamped from England in Southern California last year, rapped the theme song from the 1990s sitcom “ The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ” during a late-night interview in which he said he didn’t was not far from his royal duties.
During an appearance on CBS television channel ‘The Late, Late Show with James CordenAiring early Friday, Harry said he decided to step away from his job as a frontline member of the Royal Family to protect his wife and son and his sanity.
“ It was a step back rather than quitting, ” he told Corden. “ It was a really tough environment, which I think a lot of people saw, so I did what any dad or husband would do and I thought, ‘How do I get out my family from here? But we never left, and as far as I’m concerned, no matter what decisions are made on that side, I’ll never walk away. ”
The appearance marked Harry’s first interview since his grandmother, Queen elizabeth ii, stripped the prince and his wife, the former actress Meghan markle, from their remaining royal duties earlier this month. Coup d’etat of Corden deceived Oprah winfrey, whose interview with the couple is scheduled to air on March 7.
During the segment, Corden and the Prince tour Southern California in an open-top bus, at one point arriving outside the mansion where the opening sequence of Will smith“ Fresh Prince ” was filmed.
“ If that was good enough for the cool prince, it’s good enough for a real prince, ” Corden says as he walks up the aisle. “ Do you remember the song? ”
“ Now this is the story, all about how my life got turned upside down, turned upside down, now take a minute, ” Harry raps before turning to Corden for help.
“ And sit right there, I’ll tell you how I came to be called the prince of the city. Corden intervenes.
“ Bel -ir, ” Harry ends the song.
The royal couple actually live north of Bel-Air, in Santa Barbara County.
