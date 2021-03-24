World
Prince Harry joins coaching startup as director of impact – Times of India
NEW YORK: Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and Chief Impact Officer of mental health firm BetterUp Inc.
Financial terms of his employment were not disclosed.
BetterUp, based at San Francisco, works with employees of companies like Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.
BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex was a good fit for the company because of “ his model of inspiration and impact through action. ”
Robichaux cited Harry’s efforts to found the Invictus Games, which give sick and injured military and veterans the opportunity to participate in sporting competitions, and to found Sentebale, an Africa-based charity that supports youth affected by the disease. HIV.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are working to unravel their lives from the British royal family and live in California. They signed an agreement to create content for Netflix and create podcasts for Spotify.
In a blog post, Harry said he joined BetterUp because he believed in the company’s mission to be proactive when it comes to mental health.
“ Being in tune with your mind and having a support structure around you is essential to finding your own version of peak performance, ” he wrote.
