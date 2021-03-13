World
Prince Harry and Prince William to meet at Princess Diana memorial amid tensions – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Amid family spat after bombshell interview with Oprah winfrey, Prince harry and Prince William will attend the memorial to their late mother Princess Diana together later this year.
According to Fox News, The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge are planning to reunite at the memorial they have planned to commission for their late mother this summer.
Despite the tension between the brothers that erupted after Oprah Winfrey’s controversial interview, the reunion will mark their first public meeting.
Russell Myers, a royal expert, has revealed that Prince William and Harry have pledged to meet on July 1 this year for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Gardens.
“This could be a monumental time for the brothers,” Myers said, adding that the siblings had hardly spoken in months.
The news came a day after Prince William contradicted claims made by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan markle, that the Duchess of Sussex suffered from racism at the palace.
During the 200-minute chat show with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry shared the racist comments he received as he started dating Markle and his father, Prince Charles, had quit to take his calls.
He also revealed that Charles made it clear that the two brothers should be on “different paths.”
According to Fox News reports, in the midst of this ongoing clash, Prince Harry has vowed to return to the UK from California this summer for the planned unveiling of a memorial statue that he and his brother together helped commission for his mother.
The memorial statue was commissioned by The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex in 2017, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. The statue will be unveiled on the occasion of his 60th birthday.
The Princess of Wales had died with her beau and film producer Dodi Fayed, on August 31, 1997, in a car accident in Paris.
