Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit social media: report – Times of India
LONDON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left social media after being disappointed by the “hate” they found on sites like Facebook and Twitter, a UK newspaper reported on Sunday.
The couple rejected social media both personally and professionally as part of their new “progressive role” in the United States, the Sunday Times reported.
A source close to the couple told the newspaper that they “have no plans” to use social media for their new Archewell Foundation and that it is “very unlikely” to resume using the platforms personally.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California last year after abruptly stepping down from their British royal duties, have already had prominent online presences.
They amassed over 10 million Instagram followers on their Sussex Royal account while working for the Royal Family.
But the couple have also previously complained about their treatment on social media, as well as in the UK press.
Meghan described her past lagging behind as “almost overwhelming” while Harry issued an unprecedented statement in 2016 denouncing “the racial undertones of comments” and “the sexism and racism of social media trolls.”
Last year they started a large-scale nonprofit, Archewell, after relinquishing their ‘Sussex Royal’ brand as part of the terms of their departure from frontline monarchical duties.
They’ve started other creative ventures, including signing a deal with Spotify to produce podcasts that tell “uplifting and entertaining stories.”
The couple also signed a multi-year contract, worth tens of millions of dollars, with streaming giant Netflix to produce “hard-hitting” movies and series.
Meanwhile, Markle, a former TV actress, recounted a wildlife documentary on Disney + in 2020.
