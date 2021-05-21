Prince Harry accused the royal family of ‘utter silence’ and ‘utter neglect’ when he and Meghan asked for help

Chris Jackson / Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Members of the royal family pictured on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018

Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey her family refused to contribute to the barrage of media and social media abuse directed against his wife, Meghan Markle. “I thought my family would help, but every request, request, warning, whatever it is, has just been met in complete silence or utter neglect,” The Duke of Sussex said in an interview for the documentary series Apple TV. The me you can’t see, which was posted on the streaming platform on Friday. “It was one of the main reasons to leave,” he said, referring to the couple. decision to retire from royal life. “To feel trapped and to feel controlled by fear, both by the media and by [royal] system itself, which never encouraged to talk about this type of trauma. But certainly now, I will never be intimidated into the silence. “ He said he felt compelled to take his family away from royal life after the Duchess of Sussex told him that she felt suicidal when she was 6 months pregnant with their son Archie and he knew he was “wrong [his] family “the kind of help he and Meghan needed. “Then I had a son that I would much rather focus on only, rather than every time I look him in the eye I wonder if my wife is going to end up like my mother and I’m going to have to take care of him.” myself, “he said.

Apple tv

Prince Harry interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in The me you can’t see

The interview began airing a day after Harry and his brother, Prince William, lambasted media culture, and the BBC in particular, for contributing to their mother’s death by tracking her down and tackling what William called her “fear, paranoia and isolation.” Harry told Oprah he could see watching how Meghan was treated by the media brought him back to what he had felt like a child watching his mother being chased by the paparazzi “every day until her day. dead “. He also said the advent of social media platforms added “a whole new depth” to constant media abuse, as did Meghan’s being biracial. “My mother was pursued to death while in a relationship with someone who was not white [Dodi Al-Fayed]. And now look what happened. Do you want to talk about history repeating itself? They are not going to stop until she dies, ”he said. “It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list goes on. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry. “

Apple tv

Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Diana pictured in London on October 9, 1993

Harry has spoken loudly in the past against the British media – especially the media, including the tabloids, which make up the Royal Family’s official press system, known as “Royal Rota” – about what he said to be biased, unfair and racist coverage, especially from Meghan. He and his wife also took legal action against the tabloids for breach of privacy. (Harry’s trial against the owners of the now defunct British tabloids The Sun, the Mirror and News of the World for allegations of phone hacking; Meghan effectively Won her trial against the editor of the Mail on Sunday and the Daily Mail for printing a letter she sent to her former father.) Immediately after leaving royal life, Harry and Meghan’s press team cut efficiently the four Royal Rota tabloids – the Sun, the Mirror, the Mail and the Express – essentially establishing a policy of “no corroboration and zero engagement”. In their statement announcing the decision, released on April 19, 2020, Harry and Meghan said they would “not offer themselves as bargaining chips for a clickbait and distortion economy.”

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured in London attending one of their final engagements as serving royals on March 5, 2020

The prince told Winfrey that starting therapy after meeting Meghan made him realize that he had “lived in a bubble within this family, within this institution, and I was sort of almost trapped in a thought process or state of mind “. “That feeling of being trapped within the family is – there was no option to leave. Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, ‘You don’t. can’t do that, ‘and it’s like,’ Well, how bad must it get until I’m allowed to do it? She was going to end her life. He shouldn’t be. need to get there, ”he said. Harry also specifically called out his father, Prince Charles, for raising him and his brother to believe that the constant media abuse and negative consequences on a person’s mental health was part of being a member. of the royal family.

Adam Butler – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry hide their faces from photographers during a ski trip to Lech, Austria on March 25, 1995.