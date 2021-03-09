World

Prince Charles refuses to comment on Meghan and Harry’s interview – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 16 Less than a minute

LONDON: British heir to the throne Prince charles declined to comment on Tuesday after being asked what he thought Meghan and his son Prince harryof Oprah winfrey interview.
As he left a vaccination center in LondonCharles was asked what he thought of the interview in which she said a member of the royal family made a racist comment and she was pushed to the point of considering suicide.
Charles stopped and looked up, then turned and walked away.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 16 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Your Wednesday briefing

58 mins ago

WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence

4 hours ago

Giving priority to aid in the event of a pandemic, to recovery: no time for debt redemptions

4 hours ago

United Arab Emirates is one of the fastest growing tax havens in the world, study finds

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button