Prince Charles refuses to comment on Meghan and Harry’s interview – Times of India
LONDON: British heir to the throne Prince charles declined to comment on Tuesday after being asked what he thought Meghan and his son Prince harryof Oprah winfrey interview.
As he left a vaccination center in LondonCharles was asked what he thought of the interview in which she said a member of the royal family made a racist comment and she was pushed to the point of considering suicide.
Charles stopped and looked up, then turned and walked away.
