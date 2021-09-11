Prince Andrew was tried for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein’s accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has been served with a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, according to New York Federal Court records.

Andrew is being sued in US District Court for the Southern District of New York by Virginia Giuffre, 38, who alleges the Duke sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in New York, London and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands between 2000 and 2002, when she was under 18.

The Duke has repeatedly denied having sex with Giuffre, including in a catastrophic BBC interview from November 2019 in which he tried to defend himself, claiming to have never met her. Shortly after the interview aired, Andrew announcement that he “took a step back” from royal public office.

The affidavit of service filed on Friday indicates that a member of Andrew’s security team was formally briefed on the lawsuit against him at his home, Royal Lodge on the grounds of Windsor Castle, on August 27.

In the affidavit, Cesar Augusto Sepulveda said that it took her two days to hand over the documents because on her first attempt on August 26, Andrew’s security team told him that she had received the order not to accept service of legal proceedings or “to allow anyone to attend for the purpose of serving legal proceedings on the property.”

On his return the next day, Sepulveda met with Andrew’s security chief, who told him he could leave the documents with one of the Royal Lodge guards and they would be forwarded to the legal team at the Royal Lodge. duke. The security chief refused to allow Sepulveda to serve Andrew in person.

The documents indicate that London-based criminal defense attorney Gary Bloxsome is the Duke’s attorney. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Bloxsome to comment on the affidavit of service and the document’s claim that its security team was ordered not to receive court documents. He did not answer.

However, according to ABC News, Bloxsome allegedly questioned the legality of the service and called the actions of Giuffre’s legal team “regrettable” in a letter obtained by the network. In the document, which, according to ABC News, was sent by Bloxsome to Senior Master of the Judiciary Barbara Fontaine on September 6, the lawyer claimed that the manner in which the lawsuit was served renders the service invalid under the UK law.

“Unless we are convinced of a very good reason for doing so, it is very unlikely that our client will be ready to accept any form of alternative service as the approach to the meaning of this procedure remains irregular and the viability of the claim remains uncertain, “Bloxsome reportedly wrote.

The first pre-trial conference will be held virtually by telephone on Monday. It is not clear whether lawyers representing Andrew will participate, as no documents have been filed in federal court in his defense.