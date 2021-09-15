Prince Andrew suffers setback in attempt to avoid trial of Epstein’s accuser

LONDON – The British High Court on Wednesday agreed to intervene in a sexual assault trial against Prince Andrew, clearing the way for him to respond to a a legal claim in the United States that he sexually abused a minor while a guest of Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, has denied the allegations, and his US lawyer contested Monday that the lawsuit, brought by Virginia Giuffre, was “unfounded, unsustainable and potentially illegal”. The lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, also argued that the legal documents were not properly served on his client in Britain.

The High Court, which said it was responding to information provided by Ms Giuffre’s lawyers, agreed to serve the documents on Andrew if both parties could not find a way to do so. Andrew visited the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, complicating the process.

The allegations against Andrew, 61, known as the Duke of York, led to his exiled from official functions and cast a shadow over the royal family. Royal observers said the family was bracing for damaging disclosures both in the Giuffre trial and in an upcoming trial of Mr Epstein’s longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.