Prime Minister’s planned tax hike for social services sparks fury within ruling party – Times of India
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris JohnsonThe plan to raise taxes to fund social care has infuriated many of his own lawmakers, who fear that such a clear violation of his election promises will show he is happy overseeing a sweeping expansion of the country. State.
After the budget madness of the Covid-19 pandemic, Johnson is now tackling the UK welfare system, the costs of which will rise as the population ages, while facing many other thorny political issues.
Johnson wants to increase national insurance (OR) tax paid by assets to subsidize the care of retirees, including wealthy retirees, according to UK media.
But many lawmakers in Johnson’s own Conservative Party fear it will hurt young, low-income workers and violate his 2019 election guarantee not to raise the NI rate – which still graces the Tories’ website.
“The proposal will be aimed at supporting the wealthiest, but tax will be paid by those with low incomes. It’s unfair,” said a Tory lawmaker, who declined to be named. Reuters.
“We should not break solemn election promises unless there are very good reasons to do so.”
Like many other Western leaders, Johnson faces demands for additional spending on social assistance after government borrowing swelled to 14.2% of economic output – a level last seen at the end of the Second World War.
The row over its planned tax hike comes after accusations Britain was unprepared for Afghanistan’s chaotic fall, as the country also faces labor shortages work and supply chain problems exacerbated by Brexit, as well as a high death toll from Covid-19.
Johnson is due to address Parliament on the situation in Afghanistan later Monday, and the BBC has said it will soon announce a new £ 5.5bn ($ 7.6bn) package for the National Health Service. . Details of NI’s hike are expected to arrive later, possibly Tuesday.
“Tax and spend”
For years, British leaders have tried to find a way to pay for social care without jeopardizing support by raising taxes. Johnson said he had a social protection plan in 2019.
UK ministers are still debating the details, but Johnson was expected to announce an increase of around 1 percentage point in the NI rate paid by workers and their employers, which official estimates would increase by around 10 billion pounds per year.
“As far as our welfare plans are concerned, we are committed to putting in place long-term sustainable reform of the sector and that is what we will do,” Johnson’s spokesperson told reporters on Monday. The finance ministry declined to comment.
While Johnson’s huge 80-majority majority in parliament means defeat is unlikely, members of his own cabinet have hinted at their opposition to the tax hikes.
House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg on Sunday invoked former US President George HW Bush, who regretted saying “Read my lips: no new taxes” during the 1988 election campaign.
“(Voters) remembered those words after President Bush forgot them,” Rees-Mogg wrote in an Sunday express opinion piece.
Many Johnson lawmakers fear the tax hike will alienate many voters in northern England who backed him in the 2019 election, when he explicitly pledged not to raise the tax on the income, value added tax or national insurance.
Biggest benefit reduction ever
Johnson also pledged in 2019 to maintain the “triple lock,” which annually ties the state’s pension to whichever is higher outside of inflation, earnings, or a 2.5% increase. .
Due to a statistical quirk during the pandemic, the official measure of income stands at nearly 9% – which would result in a one-off payment for retirees just as the government has stressed the need to tighten their belts. “As average salary levels have been skewed by the unprecedented events of the past 18 months, the (finance minister) should temporarily suspend the wage component of the lockdown,” said Mel Stride, who heads the parliamentary committee of the Legislators’ treasury.
Johnson faces more widespread resistance to plans to remove a 20-pound-per-week increase in state benefits, known as the Universal Credit, which was introduced at the height of the pandemic. The move would affect 4.4 million homes from mid-October.
“If the (government) goes ahead with this reduction, it would be the largest overnight benefit reduction that has ever taken place,” researchers Torsten Bell, Adam Corlett and Daniel Tomlinson said in a published report. speak Foundation Resolution Monday think tank.
“It should give policymakers a reason to stop and see if it’s a good idea – politically, economically or morally.”
