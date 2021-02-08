World
Prime Minister’s corruption trial resumes weeks before election – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefly appeared in a Jerusalem Audience Hall Monday to formally respond to accusations of corruption a few weeks before the national elections in which he hopes to extend his mandate by 12 years.
Netanyahu was indicted Last year for fraud, breach of trust and acceptance of bribes in three separate cases. In recent months, Israelis have staged weekly protests asking him to step down over the charges and criticizing his government’s response to the coronavirus crisis. Protesters gathered outside the courthouse could be heard inside the hall where the hearing was held.
He is accused of accepting lavish gifts from wealthy friends and offering to grant favors to powerful media moguls in return for favorable coverage of him and his family. The latest hearing was postponed last month due to lockdown restrictions on public gatherings.
Israel’s longest-serving leader is also the first sitting prime minister to stand trial for corruption. Israeli law requires cabinet ministers to resign when accused of criminal offenses, but does not specifically deal with the case of an indicted prime minister.
Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the charges against him as a “witch hunt” orchestrated by law enforcement and biased media. He refused to resign and used his office as a chair against criticism and the criminal justice system.
During Monday’s hearing, Netanyahu submitted a written response to the allegations. His lawyer argued against the cases on procedural grounds, saying the attorney general had not properly approved the investigations. After about 20 minutes, Netanyahu left the courtroom without an explanation and his retinue left. The hearing continued in his absence.
At the start of his trial last May, Netanyahu was surrounded by a cohort of Likud allies as he denounced the media, police, judges and prosecutors. He said the trial was aimed at “removing a strong, right-wing prime minister, and thus removing the nationalist camp from ruling the country for many years.”
Netanyahu served as IsraelPrime Minister since 2009 and, over the past two years, has managed to cling to power through three tumultuous and deadlocked elections. His fragile ruling coalition collapsed in December and he now faces a major battle for re-election in the March 23 parliamentary elections.
Netanyahu hopes to campaign for pulling the country out of the pandemic with one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world. He boasts of having personally obtained millions of doses from major drug manufacturers, allowing Israel to be vaccinated over a third of its population of 9.3 million. He hopes to vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of March.
But his government has come under heavy criticism for other aspects of its response to the crisis. The country is just starting to emerge from its third national lockdown, and the closures have spiked unemployment.
An emergency government formed last May to fight the coronavirus outbreak has been mired in feuds. The country’s leaders have struggled to adopt coherent policies and have repeatedly accused each other of playing politics with the pandemic. Israel has reported nearly 700,000 cases since the start of the epidemic, including 5,121 deaths.
A major controversy concerns Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, many of whom have openly flouted restrictions on public gatherings. Netanyahu will need ultra-Orthodox parties to form a ruling coalition, and his critics accuse him of turning a blind eye to their violations.
Polls show Netanyahu’s Likud winning the most seats, but struggling to form a majority coalition of 61 seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. The margin of victory could be extremely narrow, potentially allowing a small fringe party to decide who will lead the next government.
