Pride was a riot – and LGBTQ protesters around the world are still fighting for equality

The first pride marches were held in 1970, on the first anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York. Over the past 50 years, Pride has grown from a solemn response to police brutality and discrimination against the LGBTQ community to a celebration of what it means to be gay.

The rights of the LGBTQ community in the United States have come a long way, but not everywhere.

People’s rights are still overruled by anti-LGBTQ governments, and in countries like Iran, Myanmar, and Uganda, being gay is still considered illegal.

We looked at 10 years of pride marches around the world to remind ourselves that for many people, pride is still a riot.


