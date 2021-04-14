Prevention is the ‘only cure’ to end sexual violence in conflict, says Security Council

“We are meeting at a time when this crime, which should have been recorded in a closed chapter of history, is once again making the headlines”, mentionned Pramila Patten, Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, saying the time has come to “take stock of persistent and entrenched challenges, as well as new and emerging… to eradicate the scourge”.

‘Gulf between resolutions and reality’

The UN envoy highlighted the Tigray region in Ethiopia where women and girls are subjected to sexual violence “with a level of cruelty beyond comprehension”, including gang rapes and others. atrocities.

And while the Council has adopted groundbreaking resolutions to combat sexual violence in the past, she wonders how the 15-member body today contributes to the protection of women on the ground in Tigray.

Citing more than 2,500 UN-verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence in 18 countries alone last year, Patten said there was a “gulf between resolutions and reality”.

“When history returns to this painful episode – in the context of the long litany of battles fought over the bodies of women and girls, from Bosnia to Rwanda, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere – we will be rightly asked this that we have done to honor our commitments, ”she said.

Protection “ more urgent than ever ”

The Special Representative also drew attention to the chronic underreporting of sexual violence in wartime, due to “stigma, insecurity, fear of reprisal and lack of services”, all of which have been made worse by COVID-19[female[feminine containment measures.

“Proactive measures… for survivors to come forward safely and seek redress have become more urgent than ever,” she said.

While some survivors have broken their silence, many fear shame, isolation and rejection.

Ms. Patten shared real life stories from survivors, including a mother and daughter who fled a rebel attack on their village in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), before being raped by government soldiers arriving to fight the rebels; and survivors of ISIL captivity who, for lack of social acceptance, were forced to abandon their children born of rape.

“Each of these cases calls for justice,” she said.

COVID issues

At a time when the Secretary-General called for a global ceasefire To combat the crackdown on women’s rights and shrinking civic space, COVID-19 has raised new gender protection concerns, the Special Representative said.

Marginalized women tend to be increasingly left behind in times of crisis and social stress – United Nations Special Representative

Although the United Nations system and others have turned to online support – such as hotlines and remote case management, for those hardest hit by the intersecting crises of conflict, displacement and COVID-19 – Women on the wrong side of the digital divide are still reaching.

“Marginalized women tend to be increasingly left behind in times of crisis and social stress,” she told the Council.

‘Historic turning point’

Getting out of the pandemic requires an “inclusive, intersectional and gender-responsive approach,” Patten said, adding: “it’s not just a point in time; it is a turning point in history ”.

She argued that it “demands a paradigm shift” to silence the guns, amplify women’s voices, invest in public welfare, ensure representation of women and survivors, reduce military spending and promote security. human rights and resilience to social and economic shocks.

“The only cure for these overlapping evils is an injection of political will and resources up to the challenge. Now is not the time to return to the status quo, but rather to dig deeper and tackle the root causes of this problem like never before, ”the UN official said.

Justice and healing

Beatrix Attinger Colijn, Senior Advisor on Women’s Protection at the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (small), referred to the limited access to justice for victims, including social barriers to reporting violence and the lack of service infrastructure in rural areas.

And humanitarian access to many regions has become “risky to impossible”, due to numerous thefts of vehicles and deliberately destroyed bridges.

Ms Colijn also stressed the importance of restoring the dignity and confidence of victims to regain control of their own lives.

Voices of civil society

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Denis Mukwege said humanity should feel a sense of collective shame for having done so little to draw a ‘red line’ against those who commit ‘heinous’ crimes of sexual violence .

And while some progress has been made in international law regarding sexual violence in war, abuse remains far too common and responses grossly underfunded.

At the same time, Caroline Atim, director of the South Sudan Women with Disabilities Network, highlighted the prevalence of sexual violence as a tool of subjugation and control, including for victims who are forced to marry their attackers. .

She also spoke about the specific needs and vulnerabilities of women with disabilities and the importance of “non-discriminatory” services for victims, including psychological services.