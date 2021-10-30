Pressure is mounting on G20 countries to provide Covid vaccines to the poorest countries.

As President Biden and other leaders met on Saturday to discuss plans to protect against future pandemics, health experts and activists said rich countries are still not doing enough to help people in countries poor to survive the present.

White House advisers said the president will spend his time at this weekend’s Group of 20 summit focusing on fixing supply chains, securing a blessing on a global tax deal and research debt relief and emergency funding for poor countries whose economies have been hit by the pandemic.

From the start of the summit, leaders attempted to telegraph the importance of ending the pandemic: in a group photo, they were joined on the stage by white-coated medics and first responders from the Italian Red Cross. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in his opening remarks at the meeting, also underlined the strong disparity in access to vaccines between the richest and the poorest countries.

While rich countries are giving people third doses of the vaccine and inoculating more and more children, poor countries have administered about four doses per 100 people, according to the World Health Organization.