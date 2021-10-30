Pressure is mounting on G20 countries to provide Covid vaccines to the poorest countries.
As President Biden and other leaders met on Saturday to discuss plans to protect against future pandemics, health experts and activists said rich countries are still not doing enough to help people in countries poor to survive the present.
White House advisers said the president will spend his time at this weekend’s Group of 20 summit focusing on fixing supply chains, securing a blessing on a global tax deal and research debt relief and emergency funding for poor countries whose economies have been hit by the pandemic.
From the start of the summit, leaders attempted to telegraph the importance of ending the pandemic: in a group photo, they were joined on the stage by white-coated medics and first responders from the Italian Red Cross. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in his opening remarks at the meeting, also underlined the strong disparity in access to vaccines between the richest and the poorest countries.
While rich countries are giving people third doses of the vaccine and inoculating more and more children, poor countries have administered about four doses per 100 people, according to the World Health Organization.
Yet although Mr. Biden promised to make the United States a “vaccine arsenal“For the world, White House officials tried to manage pre-summit expectations that there would be important announcements on vaccine sharing.
Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, told Air Force One reporters on their way to Rome that “the main focus of the effort on Covid-19 is not really crossing the G20.” He said that a virtual summit which Biden called in September had set “more ambitious goals” for countries to promise shared doses of the vaccine.
Although Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to host a meeting of dozens of countries and non-governmental organizations later this year to secure commitments on vaccine sharing, Sullivan said the G20 is focusing on to come up.
Mr Biden said in June that the United States would buy 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for the poorest countries. He continued in September by announcing an additional 500 million doses of Pfizer, as well as pledging an additional $ 750 million for vaccine distribution, about half of which is through a nonprofit involved in vaccinations. global.
Only about 300 million of those doses are expected to be shipped this year, a number that experts say is less than the amount needed for meaningful protection against the virus.
“You really have a failed leadership in developed countries after Covid,” said Célia Belin, visiting foreign policy researcher at the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution. “This will have consequences. “
Since arriving in Rome, Biden has already heard a personal call to do more: In a meeting at the Vatican on Friday, Pope Francis pushed the president on the issue, a senior official said after the meeting.
And in an open letter to the G20, World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged leaders of the world’s largest economies to “help stem the pandemic by expanding access to vaccines and to other tools for the population and places where these are rarest.
