Press freedom watchdog calls for release of Zimbabwean journalist

The detention of New York Times freelance writer Jeffrey Moyo shows that “Zimbabwe continues to violate the right to freedom of the press,” says the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Press freedom watchdog called on Zimbabwean authorities to immediately release a local journalist who has been remanded in custody on charges of violating the country’s immigration laws in order to facilitate reporting by two foreign colleagues .

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Friday that “unfoundedCharges against Jeffrey Moyo, a New York Times freelance writer who also worked for other international media outlets, including The Globe and Mail, should be dropped.

Moyo, 37, was arrested Wednesday in the capital, Harare. His lawyer, Doug Coltart, told CPJ that Moyo was charged with violating section 36 of the immigration law for allegedly presenting false information to immigration officials to aid two New York journalists. Times to enter the country.

According to Coltart, the two colleagues – Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva – who arrived in the southern town of Bulawayo from South Africa on May 5 were expelled on May 8 because they had not been properly accredited by the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC).

“Four days after the start of their trip, the visiting journalists were ordered to leave after immigration officials informed them and Mr. Moyo that the official notice of their credentials had not been not been received from the necessary authorities, ”The New York Times reported.

The newspaper quoted Coltart as saying Moyo was subsequently arrested along with a ZMC official because immigration officials “are now saying these credentials were fake.”

In a statement on Facebook, the ZMC said the two New York Times reporters applied for permission to work in the country but their request was rejected by responsible authorities.

“However, the two still came to the country,” he said. “The accreditation card numbers and receipts representing proof of payment for accreditation that they produced were clearly fake. “

Moyo has denied the allegations, according to his lawyer.

Calling for his release, Angela Quintal, CPJ’s Africa program coordinator, said the journalist “should never have been detained, let alone charged.”

“The fact that he was arrested and that his colleagues at the New York Times are being forced to leave the country shows that Zimbabwe continues to violate the right to freedom of the press and the public’s right to know.

The New York Times said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned about the arrest of Jeffrey Moyo and are helping his lawyers secure his timely release.

He described Moyo as “a highly respected journalist” with many years of experience reporting in Zimbabwe. “His detention raises troubling questions about the state of press freedom in Zimbabwe,” he added.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Zimbabwe 130th out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index.

Moyo appeared in Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, along with his co-accused, ZMC official Thabang Manhika. A first bail application was rejected, with another decision expected on Monday.