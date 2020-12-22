PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times – December 22

December 22 (Reuters) – Here are the main stories from the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not guarantee their accuracy.

Securities

– Ryanair cancels UK routes in dispute with the regulator

– SoftBank launches SPAC and can buy one of its own investments

– UK debt office pushes back after MP’s scrutiny of government bond sales

– More regions of England expected to enter rank 4 in the race to curb a new strain

Overview

– Ryanair Holdings Plc has canceled 12 international and domestic routes to the UK, following a disagreement with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the regulator which the company says has left flight operations “impossible Before Brexit. https://on.ft.com/2WBSvTS

– SoftBank Group Corp has filed a request to raise up to $ 604 million through a blank check company, saying the vehicle could acquire a company the Japanese conglomerate has previously invested in through its Vision fund of $ 100 billion. https://on.ft.com/3mEMyjA

– The UK Debt Management Office defended one of its main means of financing government spending after Mel Stride, a Tory MP who chairs Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, questioned whether it was hurting taxpayers. https://on.ft.com/2JgriTC

– More parts of England are likely to enter the highest level of Level 4 restrictions in the new year as the country braces for the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, said Patrick Vallance, adviser chief government scientist. https://on.ft.com/34QA6ar

(Compiled by the Bengaluru Newsroom)