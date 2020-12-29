PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times – Dec. 29

The telegraph

Italians scrambling for Covid-19 vaccination appointments on Monday have complained about ‘extra doses’ of Pfizer vaccine being delivered to Germany as part of a program designed to treat all EU countries equally. Some politicians and public health experts bristled when they learned that Germany received 10 times more doses than Italy on the first day of the vaccine rollout. “The counts don’t add up,” Italian virologist Roberto Burioni said on Twitter, pointing to the big gap. Spain, Sweden, Croatia, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovenia and others each received 9,750 doses. But Germany, the largest EU member state and the headquarters of BioNTech, which developed the vaccine with Pfizer, received 151,125 doses, a figure close to 9,750 doses for each of Germany’s 16 federal states. Despite complaints from politicians, officials from the Italian health ministry have defended the jointly purchased EU vaccine distribution plan, which administers pro-rated doses to the 27 member states based on the population count of Eurostat. Undersecretary of Health Sandra Zampa called the controversy ‘absurd’, noting that EU member states are using different suppliers of vaccines ‘470,000 doses will arrive in Italy soon’, said national Covid-19 commissioner Domenico Arcuri. “The 150,000 that have been delivered to Germany are part of the next shipment that will arrive in our country from December 28. There is absolutely no discrimination. The complaints arose when it emerged on Monday that a state in southern Germany had to dump around 1,000 doses after finding they were not properly refrigerated, while separately, eight nursing home workers in the northeastern town of Stralsund accidentally received five times the recommended dose. Mainz-based BioNTech shipped vaccines directly to 25 German distribution centers, possibly exceeding shipments elsewhere in Europe. German health ministry officials also said Berlin had signed a separate agreement for 30 million additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Italy has also made separate deals for Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccine doses in hopes of inoculating 13 million residents by the end of March. Italy recorded 445 more coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing the number of people who have died from the virus to 72,370 since the start of the pandemic.