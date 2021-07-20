World
President of Trump’s inaugural committee Thomas Barrack accused of being UAE agent – Times of India
NEW YORK: Former President Donald President AssetThe 2017 inaugural committee was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging that he and others had conspired to influence Trump’s foreign policy positions for the benefit of the United Arab Emirates.
Thomas joseph Barracks, 74, from Santa Monica, Calif., Was among three men accused by a New York federal court of attempting to influence foreign policy as Trump ran in 2016 and later as president .
Matthew Herrington, a Barrack attorney, did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Barrack was scheduled to appear in an initial appearance in federal court in Southern California.
Barrack was charged with conspiracy, obstructing justice and making multiple false statements during an interview on June 20, 2019 with federal law enforcement officials. The charges were laid in Brooklyn.
“The defendants have repeatedly taken advantage of Barrack’s friendships and access to a candidate who was ultimately elected president, to senior campaign and government officials, and to the US media to advance the political goals of the United States. ‘a foreign government without revealing their true allegiances,’ the acting deputy prosecutor said. General Mark Lesko said in a statement.
Lesko called the alleged conduct “nothing less than a betrayal of those officials in the United States, including the former president.”
“With this indictment, we are warning everyone – regardless of their wealth or perceived political power – that the Department of Justice will enforce the ban on this type of undisclosed foreign influence, ”the statement said.
