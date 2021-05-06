World

President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed injured in explosion: police – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read

MALE: MaldivesMohamed, first democratically elected president and current Speaker of Parliament Nasheed was injured in an explosion Thursday near his home and was being treated in a hospital in the capital, police said.
The police media unit’s text message did not give further details, but said it had opened an investigation and urged the public to refrain from going to the blast area of the capital, Male.
Nasheed, now 53, became the first democratically elected leader of the archipelago state after a 30-year autocratic rule. He was president from 2008 to 2012.
Photos circulating on social media showed a ripped motorbike at the scene, but it is still unclear whether the explosion was an assassination attempt.
Foreign Minister S jaishankar reacted to the attack on Nasheed and wished him a speedy recovery.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

The five quotes of the Tanzanian Samia Suluhu Hassan that charmed Kenya

3 hours ago

Human rights groups criticize UAE official’s candidacy for Interpol

4 hours ago

From fish to warships: how a small dispute between Britain and France escalated

5 hours ago

Gunmen shoot dead former news anchor in Kandahar, Afghanistan – Times of India

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button