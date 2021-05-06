President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed injured in explosion: police – Times of India

Deeply concerned about the attack on President @MohamedNasheed. I wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated. – Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) 1620319847000

MALE: Maldives Mohamed, first democratically elected president and current Speaker of Parliament Nasheed was injured in an explosion Thursday near his home and was being treated in a hospital in the capital, police said.The police media unit’s text message did not give further details, but said it had opened an investigation and urged the public to refrain from going to the blast area of the capital, Male.Nasheed, now 53, became the first democratically elected leader of the archipelago state after a 30-year autocratic rule. He was president from 2008 to 2012.Photos circulating on social media showed a ripped motorbike at the scene, but it is still unclear whether the explosion was an assassination attempt.Foreign Minister S jaishankar reacted to the attack on Nasheed and wished him a speedy recovery.