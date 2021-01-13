President-elect Joe Biden chooses former UN envoy Samantha Power for US aid post – Times of India

World

President-elect Joe Biden chooses former UN envoy Samantha Power for US aid post

WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden selected SamanthaPower, the American ambassador to The United Nations under President Barack Obama, to lead the US Agency for International Development. It is the agency that oversees foreign humanitarian aid and US development assistance.
Biden made the announcement on Wednesday and said he was elevating the post to the National Security Council in the White House.
He called Power “A voice of conscience and moral clarity of world renown”. Power was Ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017. She won a Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for her book “A Problem in Hell: America and the Age of Genocide,” on the response of US foreign policy to genocide.

