President-elect Biden pushes for $ 2,000 ‘stimulus check’ for Americans – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President-elect of the United States Joe biden asked for $ 2,000 “stimulus controlsTo fellow Americans, arguing that the current payment of $ 6.00 for coronavirus relief is not enough to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.
Biden called the current $ 600 round a “down payment” and, early last week, he said the $ 2,000 checks would be sent out “immediately” if his party took control of both houses. Congress.
With Democrats now having a majority in the House of Representatives and Senate, and Biden due to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, the former vice president is likely to push for a new stimulus package later this month.
“$ 600 is just not enough when you have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table. We need $ 2,000 in stimulus checks,” Biden said Sunday.
Outgoing US President Donald trump also issued a check for $ 2,000. In December, the House of Representatives also passed a bill. However, the movement was blocked by Republicans who then had a majority in the upper houses.
Two Indo-American lawmakers, member of Congress Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal, have also demanded $ 2,000 stimulus checks for Americans.
Biden is expected to present more details on his proposal in the coming week. But he talked about moving quickly to get $ 2,000 into the hands of the Americans.
Biden called for more help – including increasing stimulus checks to $ 2,000 – after a surprisingly poor December employment report that reflected a drop in restaurant employment. President Trump signed a $ 900 billion relief bill last month, which included extended supplementary unemployment benefits until mid-March – a deadline that could serve as a deadline for lawmakers to move forward. next package.
