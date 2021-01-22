President Biden tackles growing U.S. hunger crisis with increased food aid amid Republican criticism

US President Joe Biden talks about his administration’s response to the economic crisis on January 22 – Ken Cedeno / POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Joe Biden last night ordered an expansion of government food aid to Americans after the coronavirus pandemic sparked the worst hunger crisis the United States has seen in modern times.

On his third day on the job, the new president issued executive orders increasing living assistance, speeding up stimulus payments and laying the groundwork for a $ 15 minimum wage for government employees and contractors.

Claims for unemployment benefits in the United States jumped by 1.3 million more claims last week.

Mr Biden argued that the recovery from the initially catastrophic drop in the US economy after the first pandemic attack last year was weakening.

Almost 10 million jobs have been lost since last February and nearly 30 million households do not have safe access to food.

The Commerce Department reported in mid-December that 13.7 percent of adults live in households where they sometimes or often do not have enough to eat.

Hunger was warned as a threat to millions of poorer children who depended on meals served by their schools which are now closed.

Mr Biden’s orders increased an existing payment, giving a family with three children an additional $ 100 every two months to complete groceries.

Other steps have included asking the Treasury to speed up stimulus payments of up to $ 600 per person already approved under Donald Trump.

Brian Deese, director of Mr. Biden’s National Economic Council, said: “We are at a difficult time in our economy. The American people cannot afford to wait. So many people are hanging on by a thread.

“They need help and we are committed to doing everything possible to provide this help as quickly as possible.”

Mr Biden will also seek to allow workers to get unemployment benefits if they quit their jobs due to fears about the coronavirus.

A White House official said: “Workers have the federally guaranteed right to refuse a job that will jeopardize their health, and if they do, they will still be entitled to unemployment insurance.”

Mr Biden’s executive orders fell far short of the actions he demanded from Congress.

Its main initiative to turn the economy around is a $ 1.9 trillion relief program.

Mr Deese said: “Much, much more is needed. And that is why, as we take these steps, we will continue to engage with Congress.”

Mr. Biden also restored collective bargaining rights to U.S. government employees and pledged to grant them paid emergency leave.

Mr. Deese said: “These steps are intended to ensure that the federal government is a model employer.”

Republicans blasted Mr. Biden for the executive orders he issued in his first three days.

He has already signed orders for the United States to join the Paris climate accord and block the Keystone pipeline, among others.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, said: “On the very first day of the Biden administration, she took several big steps in the wrong direction.”

He called on Mr. Biden to “remember that he doesn’t owe his election to the far left.”

Mr Biden called for unity but Republicans opposed his early policies.

Mr McConnell said: “If and when our Democratic friends stray from common sense, when they pull out of common ground, when their proposals would harm the common good, then we will use the power that the American people have on us. gave to push for what is right.

“The president can and must refocus his administration on creating well-paying American jobs, without sacrificing our people’s livelihoods to liberal symbolism.”

Meanwhile, the White House has said it does not have a timeline for a UK-US trade deal after Brexit.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said: “I can’t give you a timeline. I will say that what’s important to the president … whatever we do has to help move the working families and the American middle class, and that certainly includes all trade agreements.

“Right now, we are working to bring the pandemic under control and provide economic assistance to the American public.

“We can, of course, do several things at the same time, but these are our main priorities at this point.”

Mr Biden was due to make his first phone calls as president last night to his fellow leaders, the first being Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Trudeau said he would be concerned about the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline, an $ 8 billion project involving the two countries.

He said: “Obviously, the Keystone decision is very difficult for workers in Alberta and Saskatchewan who have suffered many hard knocks over the past few years.

“I will express my concern for jobs and livelihoods in Canada, especially in the West, directly in my conversation with President Biden.