President Biden refuses to make our climate crisis worse

Jan. 22 (IPS) – I wasn’t going to stop for the school bus stuck in the mud outside Fort McMurray, Alta., The heart of Canada’s oil sands industry, but my kids insisted . It had been raining most of the week and the grassy field was wet and slippery. We stopped and got out and looked at the 12,000 kilogram bus that was unnecessarily spinning its wheels, sinking deeper into the mud. Someone made the driver stop, basically saying you worsen a serious problem.

No one had a vehicle big enough to tow or push the bus, which would probably also have been stuck. A few other people came and collectively we came up with ideas. I thought it was an impossible task for a handful of people barely able to stand in the mud on our own. A few tries, planks of wood and a merry twist inside the back of the bus produced the unexpected result of the vehicle being released.

I was surprised that we did and by my own feelings of intense satisfaction with what we strangers had accomplished collectively. By not making a serious problem worse, we have found a way to solve the problem together.

Keystone XL would have added 110 million tonnes of CO2

President Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL (KXL) pipeline is one example of not making a really serious problem worse. The need to know here is that KXL is said to have added up to 110 million tonnes of climate-heating CO2 to the atmosphere each year for at least 50 years a study in a journal Nature’s climate change reported in 2014. These are country-wide emissions – enough to put them on the list of the 35 most carbon-polluting countries in the world, because I wrote in Vice at this moment.

I first discovered KXL over ten years ago and ended up writing a dozen articles about it, including how Canada’s spy agencies were monitoring of KXL protesters as potential threats to national security. The 36-inch diameter pipe was designed to pump 830,000 barrels of bitumen per day from the Alberta oil sands to the US Gulf of Mexico coast for refining. Calgary-based TransCanada Pipelines, now renamed TC Energy, initially claimed the pipeline was necessary for U.S. energy security, but environmentalists said it had to be refined into diesel and exported to Europe. An interesting Need to know today it’s that the United States doesn’t need oil and Europe doesn’t want dirty diesel. In fact, Europe bought nearly 1.4 million electric vehicles in 2020, more than any other country in the world.

Here’s where things got interesting in 2020

TC Energy began construction of pipelines in Alberta after Jason Kenney’s provincial government agreed in March 2020 to finance the first year of construction with an investment of 1.5 billion Canadian dollars. Kenney also guaranteed loans worth C $ 6 billion, all as part of an effort to revive the northern part of the project ahead of the US presidential election. Last summer, about 90 kilometers of pipeline were built in Alberta. *

As expected on inauguration day, President Biden signed an executive order revoking the KXL permits. Expect Jason Kenney to scream loud and long. Although it really is Albertans Who Should Shout on the blatant waste of their taxes on the long-planned cancellation of the project.

The last thing a growing climate crisis needs is more fossil fuel infrastructure. This is a clear case of a very serious problem worsening. To repeat another Must know: The 2015 Paris climate agreement means that all countries have agreed to phase out the use of fossil fuels. This is essential for keeping climate change below 2 degrees C.

Instead of wasting $ 1.5 billion on the doomed KXL pipeline, Alberta’s Kenney should have used public money to help workers in the petroleum industry with recycling and financial support during the required reduction phase of the industry.

A Must know is that the fossil fuel industry is not a major employer in Canada or in most countries. It’s a capitalistic sector, not employment intensive. Less than 1% of the Canadian workforce works in these industries in total. A 20-year phase-out from Canada’s fossil fuel sector is entirely doable and would not disrupt the economy, economist said Jim Stanford in a new report.

Undeniable: fossil fuels will disappear

A 20-year phase-out would reduce fossil uses by around 8,500 jobs per year – as many as Canada usually creates every 10 days. The industry has already cut twice that number of jobs in 2020 due to low oil prices and the recession triggered by a pandemic. Most of those jobs don’t come back. Stanford, who heads the Center for Future Work in Vancouver, said:

“It is now undeniable: fossil fuels will disappear from most uses for the foreseeable future.”

The industry and its supporters will continue to deny the undeniable, aggravating a bad situation. For example, the United States Chamber of Commerce claims that the cancellation of KXL “… will put thousands of Americans out of work…” The highly influential American Chamber of Commerce has long been in denial of climate change and played a key role to get former President Trump to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement.

Continuing to deny the undeniable is the reason many once prosperous societies have collapsed, anthropologists report in a new study: “When good governments go wrong“. By studying 30 different societies, they concluded that the collapse could very possibly have been avoided, but the citizens relied on their leaders to act in the best interests of companies. Instead, the rulers protected their own interests and those of society’s elite.

Let us not keep repeating the mistakes of the past.

*Note: In 2012, KXL was split into two projects with a southern section from Cushing, Okla., To the Gulf Coast and a northern section from Hardisty, Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska. The construction of a large part of the southern section was completed in 2014.

Stephen leahy is an award-winning environmental journalist and author based in Canada. He was a senior international science and environment correspondent at IPS and now publishes Need to know: science and insight, a free weekly newsletter bringing fresh ideas and perspective on the pandemic, the existential crisis of climate change and the untangling of life supports from nature.

