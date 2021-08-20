President Biden is trying to restore calm amid scenes of chaos and desperation in Kabul.

WASHINGTON – President Biden on Friday vowed to bring home any American still trapped in Afghanistan, calling the effort to evacuate vulnerable Americans and Afghans “one of the most important and difficult airlifts in the world. story”.

But he admitted he didn’t know how many Americans were still in the country, or if they could ultimately be safely out.

“Be clear: any American who wants to come home, we’ll take you home,” Biden said, before adding, “I can’t promise what the end result will be, or that it will be safe. of loss. . “

He also remained firmly committed to his decision to pull US troops out of the country, defiantly telling reporters: “Does anyone really believe that I shouldn’t have had to deploy a lot more US forces? Send your sons, your daughters, as my son was sent to Iraq, maybe to die?