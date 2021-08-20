President Biden is trying to restore calm amid scenes of chaos and desperation in Kabul.
WASHINGTON – President Biden on Friday vowed to bring home any American still trapped in Afghanistan, calling the effort to evacuate vulnerable Americans and Afghans “one of the most important and difficult airlifts in the world. story”.
But he admitted he didn’t know how many Americans were still in the country, or if they could ultimately be safely out.
“Be clear: any American who wants to come home, we’ll take you home,” Biden said, before adding, “I can’t promise what the end result will be, or that it will be safe. of loss. . “
He also remained firmly committed to his decision to pull US troops out of the country, defiantly telling reporters: “Does anyone really believe that I shouldn’t have had to deploy a lot more US forces? Send your sons, your daughters, as my son was sent to Iraq, maybe to die?
Seeking to give an idea of the number of people who have been airlifted from the country since the collapse of Afghanistan, Biden said some 18,000 people had been airlifted from the country since July. This week, he said, Afghans, including female leaders and American journalists – including staff from The Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal – were safely deported from the country.
Mr Biden said he would pledge to airlift the Afghans who had contributed to the 20-year war effort, but said the Americans were his top priority.
The president’s remarks were delivered in the middle heartbreaking images of human despair as people begged to be evacuated from Kabul airport, the bottleneck and only point of departure for Americans and Vulnerable Afghans trying to flee a takeover by the Taliban. The Biden administration has faced an international outcry over how quickly Afghanistan collapsed under Taliban rule as US forces withdrew, as well as growing questions about what military officials and intelligence knew in advance about the precarious situation on the ground.
Scenes of chaos and desperation, which included a young infant hoisted over a razor-wire fence into the arms of American soldiers, have added to exam on that of Mr. Biden firm defense of its decision to withdraw the troops. Mr Biden called last week’s footage “heartbreaking” and said the United States had “6,000 of America’s best fighters” working to restore order at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport and get the people out of the country.
Mr Biden, who had traveled back and forth between vacation spots in Camp David and Wilmington, Del., Answered questions for the first time this week and continued to defend his decision to withdraw troops on Friday. American.
“What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this stage, with the disappearance of Al Qaeda? Mr Biden asked in response to a question whether or not the US allies had criticized the withdrawal effort. “We went to do the mission. You have known my position for a long, long time.
Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on their origin story and their record as leaders.
Administration officials said on Thursday that around 3,000 people were evacuated from Kabul airport, including some 350 US citizens. But on Friday afternoon, administration officials said the influx of evacuees to other countries created a safeguard for “third countries” dealing with the new arrivals.
“The commander on the ground gave the order to start over,” a senior administration official said in a statement on Friday.
But Mr Biden’s advisers have admitted that for Americans and Afghans hoping to reach Kabul from more distant towns and villages, safe passage to Kabul is not guaranteed.
“We have currently established contacts with the Taliban to allow the safe passage of people at the airport and it is working right now to put Americans and Afghans at risk at the airport,” Jake Sullivan, advisor at the airport. Mr. Biden’s national security, said Thursday in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt. “That being said, we can’t count on anything.
U.S. officials have not publicly said how long they hope the fragile deal will hold before Mr Biden’s August 31 deadline for a full withdrawal.
