Presentation of Porter Novelli Focus: Business action for the climate crisis

Northampton, MA

As Climate Week rolls around here in the United States, the conversation around the climate crisis has reached new heights – from new warnings United Nations that countries’ climate plans are not aggressive enough – to nations shouting that climate degradation has reached their shores in dramatic and deadly ways.

Today we are launching the fourth installment of Focus of Porter Novelli series that explores American perceptions of corporate responsibility in solving the climate crisis – and how individuals are prepared to support companies that lead the action.

Presentation of the Focus of Porter Novelli: Business action against the climate crisis.

