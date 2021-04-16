Pregnant women in Britain will be offered Covid-19 vaccines.

Pregnant women in Britain are now eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, British health authorities have announced Friday, citing data from Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention this showed that approximately 90,000 pregnant women had been vaccinated in the United States without any health problems.

The new guidelines say UK women who are trying to get pregnant, who have recently given birth or are breastfeeding could be vaccinated with any vaccine available, but that doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna are preferred because “there is more. real security data. the United States “

At the start of the pandemic, Britain recommended not vaccinating pregnant women, citing a lack of research on side effects, but the country has grown access at the end of last year to women at high risk of serious complications from Covid-19.

Last month, the CDC and the World Health Organization recommended that pregnant women be able to get the vaccine, but should see their doctor anyway. WHO is limiting its recommendations to pregnant women at high risk of contracting the coronavirus, including health workers or those with underlying illnesses.