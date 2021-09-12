World
Precarious calm in Deraa, Syria after the truce – Times of India
DARAA, SYRIA: A precarious calm reigned Sunday in a city in southern Syria after the return of its half held by the opposition under state control as part of a surrender agreement, AFP said reporters on a tour organized by the government.
Deraa province and its eponymous capital, the birthplace of the Syrian uprising, returned to government control in 2018 as part of a previous ceasefire backed by government ally Russia.
But the rebels remained in a southern part of the city called Daraa al-Balad, and over the summer they clashed with government forces on its outskirts seeking to recapture the area.
A new Moscow-brokered truce has seen dozens of opposition fighters leave the city by bus in recent weeks and government forces have returned to the area since Wednesday.
On Sunday inside Daraa al-Balad, AFP correspondents saw bulldozers clearing rubble between buildings ravaged by the fighting.
Syrian and Russian flags fluttered in several places.
The guns fell silent, but the areas visited were largely devoid of civilians, and the few speeding past on motorcycles refused to speak to the media.
“Nine checkpoints have been set up around and inside Daraa al-Balad,” a military source told AFP.
Under the deal, fighters who agree to the truce have been asked to give up their weapons and register to stay in the city as part of a so-called reconciliation process.
“The process is underway to resolve the status of combatants who wish to do so after handing over their weapon,” the source said.
“Calm is cautious and we are waiting for the stages of reconciliation to be completed,” the source added, expressing hope that everyone would accept the agreement.
“The state would prefer not to have to resort to a military solution.”
The The United Nations and rights group Amnesty International warned of declining supplies inside Daraa al-Balad in recent weeks, after government forces tightened the noose around the region.
But a source with provincial authorities told AFP that two bakeries had reopened and that work was underway to set up several medical care stations.
Fighting since July has prompted more than 38,000 people to flee the southern half of the city, according to the UN.
