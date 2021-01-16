World
Pragmatic governor Armin Laschet elected head of Merkel’s party – Times of India
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela MerkelSaturday’s center-right party chose Armin Laschet, the pragmatic governor of GermanyMost populous state in the state, as the new leader – sending a signal of continuity months before an election in which voters decide who becomes the new chancellor.
Laschet defeated Friedrich Merz, a conservative rival and former rival of Merkel, at an online convention of the Christian Democrat Union. Laschet won 521 votes against 466 for Merz. A third candidate, prominent lawmaker Norbert Roettgen, was eliminated in the first ballot.
Saturday’s vote is not the last word on who will run as the center-right candidate for chancellor in the German election on September 26, but Laschet will run for chancellor or have a big say in who does.
Merkel, who has been chancellor since 2005, announced at the end of 2018 that she would not run for a fifth term. She also resigned from the leadership of the CDU.
The move ends the 11-month leadership limbo in Germany’s strongest party after outgoing leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had failed to impose her authority on the party, announced her resignation. A vote on his successor was twice delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
There had been no clear favorite at Saturday’s convention, but Merz’s election would have marked at least a symbolic break with the Merkel era. Laschet will now have to work to ensure the unity of the party.
Laschet, 59, was elected governor of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, a traditional center-left stronghold in 2017. He rules the region in a coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats, the CDU’s traditional ally on the right, but would likely be able to work with a more liberal partner quite easily. Current polls indicate that Green environmentalists are a possible key to power in elections.
Laschet on Saturday stressed the value of continuity and moderation, and cited the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of the president Donald trump as an example where deliberate polarization can lead.
“Trust is what keeps us going and what has been broken in America,” he told delegates ahead of the vote. “By polarizing, sowing discord and mistrust, and systematically lying, a president has destroyed stability and confidence.”
“We need to speak clearly but not polarize,” Laschet said. “We have to be able to integrate, to keep society together.”
He said the party needs “the continuity of success” and “we will only win if we stay strong in the midst of society”.
Laschet said that “there are a lot of people who, above all, find Angela Merkel good and only after that the CDU.” He added that “we need that confidence now as a party” and that “we have to work for that confidence”.
Saturday’s result will now be officially approved in a postal ballot – which should be a formality but is required by German law.
The CDU is part of the Union bloc with the Christian Social Union of Bavaria, and the two parties will jointly decide on the center-right candidate for chancellor. The Union currently has a healthy lead in the polls, helped by positive reviews of Merkel’s handling of the pandemic.
CSU chief Markus Soeder, governor of Bavaria, is widely seen as a potential candidate after gaining political stature during the pandemic. Some also consider Health Minister Jens Spahn, who supported Laschet and was elected as one of his deputies, a potential candidate.
Polls showed Soeder’s odds exceeded those of Saturday’s CDU candidates. Laschet has garnered mixed reviews of the pandemic, particularly as an advocate for easing restrictions after the first phase last year.
He shouldn’t expect a lot of honeymoon as the head of the CDU. This year also includes six national elections, the first two in mid-March.
Merkel, now 66, has led Germany and Europe through a series of crises since coming to power. It has also repeatedly broken with conservative orthodoxy, for example by speeding up Germany’s exit from nuclear power and ending military conscription.
His decision in 2015 to allow large numbers of migrants led to center-right divisions and strengthened the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which entered the German parliament two years later.
Alternative for Germany co-leader Joerg Meuthen said Laschet’s election means the CDU “will pursue Merkeling” and said his party “remains the only conservative party in Germany.
