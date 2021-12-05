Powerful Tunisian union calls for early elections

The union expresses its concern for the democratic gains of the country, President Kais Saied not having announced a political plan.

The powerful Tunisian union, the UGTT, called for early elections, expressing concern about the country’s democratic gains due to the president’s reluctance to announce a plan for political reforms.

The remarks made on Sunday by UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi, in a speech to thousands of his supporters, increased the pressure on President Kais Saied, more than four months after he took all political power.

“We supported July 25 because it was an opportunity to save the country and to implement reforms … but we are afraid for the democratic gains of Tunisians because of the excessive reluctance to announce a road map” , said Taboubi.

He added that the president should call for dialogue with political parties and national organizations, including revising the electoral law and agreeing on early and transparent elections.

The UGTT Union, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015 for helping to build democracy in the cradle of the Arab Spring, is a key political player in Tunisia.

It has over a million members across the country of North Africa.

Saied suspended parliament and sacked the government on July 25, installing a new prime minister and announcing that he would govern by decree. Critics denounced his move as a coup.

“Tunisia will not be built in individualism,” UGTT secretary general Noureddine Taboubi told AFP after addressing supporters, calling on the president to adopt a “participatory approach”.

“Work, freedom and national dignity” chanted the demonstrators. “With our souls and our blood, we will defend the UGTT.”

The president has defended his takeover as the only way to end government paralysis after years of political wrangling and economic stagnation. He promised to defend the rights and freedoms acquired during the 2011 revolution.

Saied also pledged to end the state of emergency quickly but did not give a date for it, and pressure has increased for him to present a plan to return to parliamentary democracy.