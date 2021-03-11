Power to the Beeple: digital art reaches $ 69.3 million at auction

American artist Beeple became the first to sell a purely digital work of art at auction, grossing over $ 69.3 million for “Everydays – The First 5000 Days”, a stunning collage of works of art which he has created every day for the past 13 years.

The sale also catapulted Beeple, whose name is Mike Winkelmann, to become one of the the three most valuable living artists, announced the auction house Christie’s, calling it “a turning point in the development of digital art”.

To prove its authenticity, the work features what’s known as a non-fungible token that digitally attaches the artist’s signature and cannot be altered, Christie’s said.

Bidding started at $ 100 at the online auction, which ran from February 25 through Thursday, and eventually the piece sold for $ 69,346,250. Beeple’s work also brought a new class of collectors into the centuries-old auction house: of the 33 active bidders, 91% were new to Christie’s and Millennials and Gen X buyers made up the majority, Christie’s said in a statement. Press release. Most of the bidders were in the Americas, followed by Europe and Asia.

Beeple is a graphic designer who lives in Charleston, South Carolina in the United States. The idea behind the “Everydays” project is to create everyday art, no matter how complex or simple, he said.

“These photos are all taken from start to finish every day,” he said. written on his website. “The goal of this project is to help me improve in different areas.”

Some of the first pieces of the collage are simple drawings, while others are more complex three-dimensional renderings.

A press release from Christie’s highlighted some of the work’s milestones, including the first play in the series, performed by Beeple on May 1, 2007.

“It was my very first daily. It’s a photo of my uncle Jim, who I nicknamed Uber Jay. I probably would have spent more time on this, if I had known that it would eventually be part of a piece auctioned by Christie’s! Beeple wrote.

There is also a number that he created “very quickly, in about three minutes at 5 am, just before driving my wife to the hospital to have our first child” on September 18, 2013, he said. he declares.

Although digital art has been around for decades, concerns about how to verify its authenticity meant that it was not as valued by collectors as more traditional works.

But, said Christie’s, “the recent introduction of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain technology has enabled collectors and artists to verify the rightful owner and authenticity of digital artwork.”

“Daily: The first 5,000 days will be delivered directly from Beeple to the buyer, along with a unique NFT encrypted with the artist’s tamper-proof signature and uniquely identified on the blockchain,” the auction house added. at auction.

Blockchain technology is also used in the cryptocurrency world to verify transactions, and NFTs recently grabbed the headlines as famous investors flock to them.

“NFTs are really an interesting phenomenon here in the art world because digital art has been something the mainstream art world has struggled to sell and frankly hasn’t had as much. of interest in selling traditionally, ”Tim Schneider, art business editor at Artnet news, told Al Jazeera. “It really got around this whole question of how to make something that is endlessly reproducible to work more like paintings and sculptures, which are rare objects that you can create an air of exclusivity around?”

“NFTs are a mechanism that basically lets you treat digital files like traditional artwork, and I think that makes the art world a lot more comfortable with them, at least on some level. Schneider added.

The sale of Beeple’s artwork also made headlines after Christie’s announced that it would accept Ether cryptocurrency as payment for the artwork. The auction house did not say whether the winning bidder paid in crypto, however.

Schneider said the rise of NFTs has been driven by a new class of collectors.

“The people who determine these prices are the ‘rich in crypto’, the people who hold stakes in bitcoin, Ether, cryptocurrencies, and who see this particular type of digital asset as something that they are interested in and who understands them. and are willing to spend the money on a lot more than, say, a Jeff Koons sculpture or something, ”he explained.

Beeple has worked with a number of top brands and artists during his career, including SpaceX, Apple, Nike, and Louis Vuitton, as well as Eminem, Nicki Minaj, One Direction, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry, between other.