Powell says Fed could speed up bond cuts to counter inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the United States central bank would consider moving faster to reduce its ultra-low interest rate policies to counter rising inflation, which, according to Powell, will likely persist until next year.

The Fed is currently reducing its monthly bond purchases, which are aimed at lowering longer-term borrowing costs, at a pace that would end those purchases in June. But Powell has made it clear that Fed officials will discuss reducing those purchases more quickly at his next meeting in mid-December.

This would put the Fed on track to start raising its short-term key rate as early as the first half of next year. A higher Fed rate would in turn increase borrowing costs for mortgages, credit cards and some business loans.

“The economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are high,” Powell said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing. “So it is appropriate, in my opinion, to consider concluding the reduction in our asset purchases… perhaps a few months earlier. “

Powell also said the Fed should find out more about the potential impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the economy in time for this next meeting. But he suggested that so far Omicron hasn’t affected the Fed’s economic outlook much.

The recent increase in the number of Delta cases and the emergence of Omicron “present downside risks to jobs and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation,” Powell said in his remarks prepared on Tuesday. . The new variant could also worsen supply chain disruptions, he said.

Powell’s comments come after other Fed officials have said in recent weeks that the central bank should consider ending its ultra-low interest rate policies faster than it is currently anticipating. They raised concerns about inflation, which has peaked in three decades.

The additional uncertainty raised by the Omicron variant could complicate the Fed’s next steps.

“Greater concerns about the virus could reduce people’s willingness to work in person, slowing progress in the job market and intensifying supply chain disruptions,” Powell said.

Little is known about the health effects of the Omicron variant. But if that were to cause Americans to cut spending and slow the economy, it could ease inflationary pressures in the months to come.

Yet if the new variant causes another wave of plant and port closures in the United States and abroad, it could exacerbate supply chain problems, especially if Americans continue to buy more. furniture, appliances and other goods. This, in turn, could push prices even higher in the coming months.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also testified before the Senate banking panel and urged Congress to increase the country’s borrowing limit. Yellen previously warned that without raising the debt ceiling, the U.S. government could default on its debt obligations for the first time soon after December 15.

“I cannot stress enough that it is essential that Congress address this issue,” Yellen said. “America needs to pay its bills on time and in full. If we don’t, we’ll gut our current recovery. “

Congress is expected to tackle the borrowing limit and also faces a Friday deadline to provide enough funds to keep the federal government open.

Yellen also said that for now, the economic recovery “remains strong,” but she urged Americans to get vaccinated or receive boosters to guard against the Omicron variant.

Powell acknowledged that inflation “places significant burdens, especially on those less able to meet the higher costs of basic necessities like food, shelter and transportation.”

He said most economists expect inflation to decline over time as supply constraints ease, but added that “the factors pushing inflation higher will persist. for a good part of next year “. At a press conference last month, Powell said high inflation could linger until the end of summer.

At their last meeting on November 2-3, Fed policymakers agreed to start cutting the central bank’s $ 120 billion in monthly bond purchases by $ 15 billion per month. That would end shopping in June.

These bond purchases, an emergency measure that began last year, are aimed at maintaining long-term interest rates to encourage more borrowing and spending. The Fed has set its short-term interest rate, which affects other borrowing costs such as mortgages and credit cards, at near zero since last March, when COVID-19 erupted for the first time.

Last week, the Fed released the minutes of the November meeting which showed that some of the 17 Fed policymakers were in favor of a faster reduction in bond purchases, especially if inflation worsens. This would give the Fed the opportunity to raise its key rate as early as the first half of next year.

At that time, investors were expecting three rate hikes next year, but the odds of those many hikes have fallen sharply since the appearance of the new variant of the coronavirus.