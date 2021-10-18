World

powell: Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of Covid complications: statement – Times of India

WASHINGTON: Colin Powell, the first black U.S. secretary of state and senior military official, died of complications from Covid-19 on Monday at the age of 84, his family said in a statement.
“He was fully vaccinated. We would like to thank the medical staff of Walter Reed National Medical Center for their benevolent treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and great American, ”Powell’s family said in a post on his Facebook page.
As a General of the Four Star Army, he served as President of the Army Joint Chiefs of Staff under president George HW Bush during the 1991 Gulf War in which US-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from Kuwait.
Powell, a moderate Republican and pragmatist, went on to serve as Secretary of State under the President George W. Bush.




