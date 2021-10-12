World
Poverty leading to child marriage in Afghanistan for guns – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Poverty, unemployment and serious economic problems in the province of Ghur Afghanistan have led to child marriages, and a number of families let their underage daughters marry middle-aged men in exchange for money, weapons or cattle, Raha Press reported.
Some shocking stories have come to light in which families sold their one-year-old daughters for money, livestock and guns, according to the report.
The buying and selling rate of an underage girl is typically between 100,000 and 250,000 Afghans in the province.
According to sources, if the buyer does not have cash, he will give the girl’s family weapons or livestock in exchange.
According to the report, such incidents occur more in remote districts of the province than in the national capital.
The buying and selling of girls or child marriage in exchange for money were commonplace before, but after the fall of the Afghan government and the economic turmoil that followed, more families are being forced to go this route.
Habiba Jamshidi, a women’s rights activist in the west of the country, said women constitute half of the population of society and that they should not be treated in inhumane or un-Islamic ways.
Jamshidi said families who ignore the status of girls and women mistreat them.
Jamshidi pointed out that one of the reasons for child marriage is the lack of awareness of the role and position of women, according to the report.
Taliban officials in Ghor province declined to comment on the matter.
