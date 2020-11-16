‘Potentially catastrophic’: Former US ambassador says Biden needs briefings ahead of inauguration

US President-elect Joe Biden leaves the Queen Theater where, earlier today, he addressed the media about the Trump administration’s trial to overturn the Affordable Care Act on November 10, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Adelman, who is an assistant professor at New York University, said it was a “very delicate time” in the United States and that Biden and the vice president-elect Kamala harris have done what other modern winning campaigns have done in the past, which is to form agency review teams. They are the people responsible for evaluating the operations of federal agencies, who will help the new administration achieve the promised political goals set out during the campaign.

The kind of stubborn refusal to embark on the transition is unprecedented, it is bad for the United States and… increases the risks for the whole world. David Adelman Former US Ambassador to Singapore

However, although the transition has not yet been negatively affected, the new administration will soon have to have access to the president’s daily briefing, he said. “The PDB is historically now handed over to the president-elect. This has not happened yet,” he said. “In the next couple of weeks we’re going to get to the point where they’re really going to need some highly confidential briefings to really do their jobs and prepare for the transfer of power,” Adelman said. .