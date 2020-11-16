‘Potentially catastrophic’: Former US ambassador says Biden needs briefings ahead of inauguration
US President-elect Joe Biden leaves the Queen Theater where, earlier today, he addressed the media about the Trump administration’s trial to overturn the Affordable Care Act on November 10, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Adelman, who is an assistant professor at New York University, said it was a “very delicate time” in the United States and that Biden and the vice president-elect Kamala harris have done what other modern winning campaigns have done in the past, which is to form agency review teams. They are the people responsible for evaluating the operations of federal agencies, who will help the new administration achieve the promised political goals set out during the campaign.
The kind of stubborn refusal to embark on the transition is unprecedented, it is bad for the United States and… increases the risks for the whole world.
David Adelman
Former US Ambassador to Singapore
However, although the transition has not yet been negatively affected, the new administration will soon have to have access to the president’s daily briefing, he said.
“The PDB is historically now handed over to the president-elect. This has not happened yet,” he said.
“In the next couple of weeks we’re going to get to the point where they’re really going to need some highly confidential briefings to really do their jobs and prepare for the transfer of power,” Adelman said. .
There is “a great risk” for the world, and it is “potentially catastrophic if the president-elect does not start receiving this highly confidential information in the weeks leading up to the inauguration,” he added.
When asked if Trump is going to concede, Adelman said the president will have to.
“Votes will be certified here in the coming weeks and an inauguration is scheduled for January 20,” he said.
“The kind of stubborn refusal to engage in the transition is unprecedented, it is bad for the United States and… increases the risks for the whole world,” he added. “I hope that in the next week or so, we will see some relaxation of the president’s position, and an opening at least on the bases of a transition and preparation for the peaceful transfer of power on January 20.”
