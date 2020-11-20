Potential weapon kills over 1.5 million worldwide – without a single shot

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 20 (IPS) – The world’s major military powers exercise their dominance largely due to their massive arsenals of weapons, including sophisticated fighter jets, drones, ballistic missiles, warships, battle tanks, heavy artillery, and nuclear weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

But the sudden rise of the coronavirus pandemic last week, particularly in the United States and Europe, has resurrected the lingering question that calls for an answer: Would crushing firepower and weapons of mass destruction become obsolete if the biological weapons, currently banned by a UN convention, are used in wars in the distant future?

According to the latest figures from Cable News Network (CNN), the grim statistics of the coronavirus pandemic include 56.4 million infections and 1.5 million deaths worldwide.

Since last week, the United States alone has set records: more than 11.5 million pandemic cases and more than 250,500 deaths since last March, with more than 193,000 infections every day.

The New York Times quoted anonymous experts who predict that the United States will soon report more than 2,000 deaths a day and that 100,000-200,000 more Americans could die in the coming months. A forecast has predicted a US death toll of 471,000 by next March in the continued absence of an effective vaccine.

The pandemic has also destabilized the global economy, with global poverty and hunger reaching new heights. And all of this without a single shot being fired in an eight-month war against a spreading virus.

Dr Natalie J. Goldring, senior researcher and adjunct professor in the security studies program at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, told IPS the world faces multiple crises – with the potential to devastate our communities, including the threat of climate change and the risk of nuclear war ??

And UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, she said, warned of another potential crisis, which is that terrorists could use biological weapons to produce disastrous results. He pointed out that this type of weapon use could be even more harmful than COVID-19.

If a terrorist group were able to carry out the complex tasks of creating and using biological weapons, an intentional release of a biological weapon could be even more deadly than COVID-19, ?? said Dr Goldring, who is also a visiting professor of practice in the Washington DC program at Duke University and represents the Acronym Institute at the United Nations on Conventional Arms and the Arms Trade.

She said Guterres stresses the fact that we must immediately focus on preventing this type of development. We also need to dramatically increase the capacity of our communities to respond to infectious diseases. ?? • Countries with large military forces often threaten to use these forces to achieve their foreign policy and other objectives. One question is whether the use of biological weapons could indeed render such conventional and nuclear forces obsolete ???, she asked. “I would say nuclear weapons are already obsolete and counterproductive. By continuing to develop and deploy these weapons, states increase the risk of nuclear theft and induce other countries to develop nuclear weapons in response, ?? Said Dr Goldring.

Presenting a grim economic scenario of the devastation caused by the pandemic, Guterres last month warned of the possibility of an even worse catastrophe: the risks of bioterrorist attacks deploying deadly germs.

He said he has already shown some of the ways preparation could fail, “if a disease were to be deliberately manipulated to be more virulent, or intentionally released in multiple places at once.” As we reflect on how to improve our response to future disease threats, we should also devote special attention to preventing the deliberate use of disease as weapons, ?? he said, speaking at a Security Council meeting on the maintenance of international peace and security — and the implications of COVID-19

Meanwhile, if terrorist groups, as feared by Guterres, acquire the knowledge to use biological weapons, suicide bombers and AK-47 assault rifles used in random killings can also become obsolete in future attacks. .

Professor Francis Boyle, professor of international law at the College of Law at the University of Illinois, told IPS: “It’s not the terrorist groups that are the problem here.”

These are the terrorist governments like USA, China, Russia, UK, Israel, etc. who have the most advanced biological warfare facilities and biological weapons in the world that threaten the very existence of all mankind as Covid-19 currently does, ?? said Professor Boyle who has advised numerous international bodies in the areas of human rights, war crimes, genocide, nuclear policy and biological warfare.

Dr Filippa Lentzos, Senior Associate Researcher, Armament and Disarmament Program, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), told IPS: “I don’t believe biological weapons will become the wave. from the future”.

?? Many could well pivot away from bombs, guns and other explosive weapons ?? we are already seeing hybrid warfare and greater addiction to cyber, disinformation etc. but adoption will be uneven across the world ??.

She said: “I suspect there would be adoption differences between state and non-state actors as well. The way I view potential future biological weapons is like an extreme form of niche weaponry, which is potentially “appropriate” only in very limited circumstances.

When asked about the use of biological weapons in biological warfare during World War I, she said in an interview with IPS last March that there had been covert use by Germany during WWI. World War I to infect horses with biological agents to block their use by Allied Military Forces.

During World War II, there were significant covert attacks on China by Japan, as well as some clandestine use in Europe against Germany. There has been very limited known use since 1945, ”said Dr Lentzos, who is also associate editor of the journal BioSocieties, and NGO coordinator for the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention.

According to the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), the first multilateral disarmament treaty banning the development, production and stockpiling of a whole category of weapons of mass destruction, was opened for signature on April 10, 1972 and entered into force on March 26, 1975.

Guterres said last week that he could never have imagined that hunger would increase again during his tenure as Secretary-General.

And according to the Rome-based World Food Program (WFP), 130 million more people are at risk of being pushed to the brink of famine by the end of the year.

?? This is totally unacceptable, ?? said Guterres. The recovery from COVID-19 must address inequalities and fragilities, and food will be at the heart of a sustainable and inclusive recovery

Meanwhile, David Beasley, executive director of WFP, said the socio-economic impact of the pandemic is more devastating than the disease itself.

He pointed out that many people in low- and middle-income countries, which a few months ago were poor but on the verge of getting out of it, are now finding that their livelihoods have been destroyed.

Remittances sent by workers abroad to their families at home have also dried up, causing immense hardship. As a result, hunger rates are skyrocketing around the world, he said.

Thalif Deen, is a former Director, Foreign Military Markets at Defense Marketing Services; Senior Defense Analyst at Forecast International; and Middle East / Africa military editor at Jane ?? s Information Group, United States. He is also the co-author of “How to Survive a Nuclear Disaster”. (New century).

