Potential candidates for the new Prime Minister of Northern Ireland

LONDON (AP) – The Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland is on the hunt for a new leader following Prime Minister Arlene Foster’s announcement of her resignation after nearly five and a half years in office.

After weeks of pressure over her handling of Brexit and her perceived easing on social issues such as abortion and LGBT rights, Foster said she would step down as party leader on May 28 and first Minister for Northern Ireland at the end of June. .

His successor, who will be the party’s fourth leader, is expected to be chosen in a ballot among party lawmakers in the British Parliament in London as well as those in the Northern Ireland power-sharing assembly in Belfast.

We do not know if there will be more than one candidate. If so, it would be the first time in the 50-year history of the Democratic Unionist Party that an election has taken place. It is also unclear whether the winner will necessarily assume the post of prime minister, as the leader may be based in London.

Yet who replaces Foster matters – for Northern Ireland and for the UK at large and its relations with Ireland and the European Union.

This is because the DUP has played a disproportionate role in British politics for the past two decades after becoming the main promoter of the union between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The party has provided three of the four prime ministers to have led the decentralized administration in Northern Ireland since the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 formalized power-sharing agreements between those who want to stay in the UK and those who wish see Northern Ireland being part of the Republic of Ireland.

For decades, this rift has fueled sectarian violence. The so-called unrest, which officially ended with the Good Friday deal, has left around 3,500 people dead.

The DUP has also played a leading role in the Brexit debate. He supported the UK’s departure from the EU in the 2016 referendum and attempted to use his votes in the UK Parliament in the years that followed to secure concessions from successive UK Conservative governments.

However, post-Brexit trade rules that came into effect at the start of this year imposed customs controls on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, which angered many in the UK. DUP.

Here are some potential suitors to succeed Foster:

EDWIN POOTS

Poots, 55, the current Northern Ireland Assembly Minister for Agriculture, is seen by many as the main candidate to replace Foster, in part because he takes a tough stance on social issues that many DUP members believe they echo the party’s founder, Dr Ian Paisley. . When he was Minister of Health in the Northern Ireland Assembly, Poots supported the 2011 ban on gay people from donating blood, and he is a staunch opponent of abortion and adoption. children by LGBT people. Recently he has found himself in a sticky position as his ministerial portfolio requires him to implement the border controls required as part of the Brexit deal. Earlier this year, Poots underwent surgery for kidney cancer and returned to work shortly after.

___

JEFFREY DONALDSON

Donaldson, 58, has been a lawmaker in the British Parliament since 1997 and heads the DUP’s eight-member group there. He says he wanted to enter politics after the Irish Republican Army killed his cousin police officer Samuel Donaldson in 1970. Like Foster, he is seen as a pragmatist. Both started in the Ulster Unionist Party, which the DUP usurped as the main voice of trade unionism in Northern Ireland. As a result, he may face questions of trust – as Foster did – from the more traditional wing of the DUP. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

___

GAVIN ROBINSON

Robinson, 36, has been a UK legislator for the East Belfast constituency since 2015. Given his youth and relatively liberal views, the former lawyer could be the option for those who believe he it is time for the party to move on. Others may think it is too early.

___

SAMMY WILSON

Wilson, 68, has been regularly heard during Brexit debates. As Northern Ireland finally voted to stay in the EU, Wilson expressed his pro-Brexit views with passion. As a result, he is a popular figure within the party. His social conservatism, like his constant opposition to same-sex marriages, may be a boon, although it is not clear whether he will run for the DUP leader. He refused to do so in 2015.

___

IAN PAISLEY JR.

The 54-year-old son of party founder Paisley appealed to the DUP. However, he is sometimes seen as a maverick. A series of controversies involving the non-reporting of overseas travel with the authorities of the British Parliament have tainted his reputation.