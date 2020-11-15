World
Post-Brexit borders will divide EU and UK citizens – Times of India
BRUSSELS: from January 1, British and European citizens will be faced with reality Brexi as the period of transition comes to an end and the borders disappeared with the return decades ago.
From that date, the British will be treated by the EU as nationals of “third countries”, no longer enjoying the freedom of movement to work, study or retire in the European Union and associated states.
Britain, in turn, will treat EU nationals at its borders, as it does for other non-UK passport holders.
EU citizens who prove their residence in Great Britain, or Britons already living in a European Union country, before the end of this year, will theoretically retain their rights under a withdrawal agreement concluded at the end of 2019.
Tourists will see immediate changes – aside from the evolution coronavirus restrictions already limit travel – but both parties have agreed that travel will be visa-free, as long as the other party maintains it.
But the EU will stop the use of UK passports in its automated electronic gates, potentially leading to longer queues in manned passport booths.
Britons must hold a passport that is still valid for at least six months and will be limited to stays in the EU for 90 days in a continuous 180-day period.
They will also need to present travel insurance coverage, sufficient funds and a return ticket upon request.
Europeans entering Britain can use a national ID card until October, after which only passports will be accepted, for stays of up to six months.
EU passport holders will be able to continue to use UK electronic portals under current guidelines.
People with a criminal record may be banned and non-European family members of a European may need a visa, depending on their nationality.
The UK treats Irish citizens separately from other EU nationals under a nearly century-old bilateral agreement that allows for continued freedom of movement between Britain and Ireland.
Europeans will be able to continue using European pet passports as long as rabies vaccines are up to date.
Border control for business travelers is one of the myriad issues to be resolved between the EU and the UK.
In the EU, Britons attending conferences or meetings will likely be visa exempt when they are not receiving payment or providing services.
However, for other UK business travelers, including posted workers and the self-employed, a visa and / or work permit may be required in accordance with the laws of each EU country.
There will also be fiscal and social considerations.
Certain services or business ownership in these countries may be prohibited for non-EU citizens or residents or those without a national license, and customs declarations may be required for the goods transported.
Without an EU-UK deal, Britain will likely apply its current rules for those coming from advantaged countries, meaning a visa required to work but not for short stays to attend a conference or training.
These same rules would require EU citizens with a job offer to prove their English skills and a minimum wage depending on whether the position is qualified (26,500 pounds, equivalent to 29,600 euros or 35,000 dollars) or a profession in short supply (20,480 pounds, 22,800 euros). .
From January, EU students traveling to Britain will need a visa for courses longer than six months and will have to pay higher tuition fees – four times more for degrees such as the medicine or MBAs at prestigious universities.
British universities fear this heavy burden will force many European students to choose European institutions – some of which are free – instead, causing a big dent in their finances.
They also say they are already being avoided for research projects carried out by European universities.
According to a UK parliament study, there were 143,000 European students at UK universities in the 2018-2019 academic year.
International students have made Britain the second most popular educational destination after the United States, and they injected £ 25.8 billion (€ 29 billion or $ 34 billion) into the UK economy in 2015.
Without an EU-UK deal, UK students will be excluded from the Erasmus + program offering subsidized exchanges to EU countries.
UK students wishing to attend EU universities will face higher tuition fees in some countries as well as visa requirements which in many cases will restrict their right to work.
For the approximately 1.3 million Britons living in the EU and the 3.6 million EU citizens living in the UK before the end of the transition period, their residence rights are protected under the ‘2019 Withdrawal Agreement.
Those who wish to emigrate elsewhere in the EU after January 1 will find a very different situation.
The British, for example, have long favored Spain, France, Germany and Italy to establish new roots as workers or retirees.
But the end of free movement will force them to overcome the same obstacles as other “third country” nationals, which often include health insurance, income and language requirements.
Even Britons settled under the Withdrawal Agreement will no longer have automatic rights to another EU country and will have to face national immigration laws if they choose.
Britain, for its part, is introducing a points system from 2021 that will make it considerably more difficult for Europeans to travel there.
Age, English proficiency, funds, obligation to pay extra for health will all be assessed, with caps on some of the immigration channels.
