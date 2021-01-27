Populist leader launches cultural war that begins in museums

Directors of publicly funded museums in Slovenia have a five-year term, and many were due for renewal soon after Mr Jansa came to power.

“On the one hand, there are people who want museums to be responsible, relevant and ethical, and places of understanding and tolerance, especially for minorities,” said Kaja Sirok, outgoing director of the National Museum of contemporary history, during a telephone interview.

“And the other side wants them to be patriotic,” she added. Ms Sirok will be replaced in February by Joze Dezman, a conservative historian who has headed the museum once before, as a person appointed by Mr Jansa, from 2005.

Ms Sirok said conservatives like Mr Dezman tended to present a very patriotic point of view, with a great focus on the atrocities during Slovenia’s time under communist rule. She had tried to do exhibits that included a variety of political and historical perspectives, she said, connecting Slovenia’s past to contemporary issues, like immigration. These efforts will likely cease once she leaves, she added. (Mr. Dezman did not respond to a request for comment.)

Zdenka Badovinac, 62, who has been artistic director of Moderna Galerija since 1993, said she re-applied for the job at the end of her last term last year, but lost in a competition that has been relaunched several times. After one round, the Culture Ministry dropped the requirement that the director must have five years of experience running a museum, she said. The ministry also ignored advice from museum boards – including those of Moderna Galerija – on who should be appointed, she added.

Culture ministry spokesperson Mr Irsic said the government did not always follow these recommendations because some museum boards were dominated by the left. “The fact that the minister relies on a due process for selecting the best candidates is the only line of defense against a politically appointed apparatus,” he said.