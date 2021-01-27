Popular vote for climate: majority see climate change as an emergency

The largest global climate change survey ever found 64 percent of people think it is an ’emergency’ and needs to be addressed urgently, but only 10 percent believe world leaders do enough.

The People’s Climate Vote polled 1.2 million people in 50 countries using ads in 17 leading mobile gaming apps. Respondents represent 56 percent of the world’s population over the age of 14, according to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which worked with pollsters from the University of Oxford to conduct the survey. The results were released on Wednesday.

“There is a wave of people saying even during a pandemic that climate change is an emergency and this is how we want to solve it,” Cassie Flynn, UNDP strategic advisor on climate change and chief of staff, told Al Jazeera. Climate Promise initiative. .

Flynn said she came up with the idea of ​​reaching people through mobile gaming apps like Words With Friends and Angry Birds on a train in New York City.

“I was in the subway and each person was playing a game on their phone, and I was like, ‘What’s the best way to connect these people with those who are making important decisions that will affect our lives for generations to come. ? ‘ ‘Said Flynn.

Flynn said he learned that the gaming industry has access to 2.7 billion people worldwide, more than the film and music industries combined.

She and her fellow researchers therefore exploited this access by designing advertisements for their survey in 17 languages ​​that people could complete on their phones, resulting in “a huge, unique and random sample of people of all genders, ages and backgrounds. The poll authors wrote.

Young people show the way

The survey found that in all countries, young people are more convinced that climate change is an emergency than older people, with 69% of those under 18 saying so. But about two-thirds of people aged 18 to 59 also recognize it as an emergency, along with 58% of people over 60.

Among the country categories studied, the highest level of support (74%) for urgent climate action came from small island developing states, followed by high-income countries (72%), middle-income countries ( 62%) and least developed countries. (58 percent).

A woman washes utensils in a pond outside her home on Satjelia Island in the Sundarbans, India, where people are being forced into forests by climate change [File: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

Respondents were also asked to rank climate change policies by importance. Forest and land conservation came out on top (54%), followed by the need for more solar, wind and renewable energy (53%), adoption of climate-friendly farming techniques (52%) and ” invest more in green businesses and jobs (50 percent).

“People want their voices to be heard even though right now they are scared and there is so much instability. They still have ideas on how to get out of this crisis. Politicians and world leaders need to listen, ”said Flynn.

Of those who believe climate change is an emergency, 59% said the world should do everything possible to respond to the crisis while 20% said the world should act slowly. Only 10% said world leaders are already doing enough to tackle climate change.

The data also reveals a direct link between a person’s education level and calls for climate action. People with a post-secondary education are more likely to say that climate change deserves immediate action, being in low-income countries like Bhutan (82%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (82%) – or rich countries like France (87%) and Japan (82%).

“ Decisions about our future are now locked in ”

Governments around the world have been overwhelmed by the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic as well as a global economic crisis. Resources that could normally have been spent on tackling climate change and creating sustainable policies are instead allocated to stopping the spread of the virus and supporting struggling sectors.

Two-year-old Shaqueena Dwi Arsyilla sits on a bench at Kali Adem port, which is affected by high tides due to sea level rise and land subsidence, north of Jakarta, Indonesia [File: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]

But Flynn told Al Jazeera that tackling the COVID-19 crisis and climate change can go hand in hand.

“It’s a time when we need that ambition,” she said. “Governments are facing extraordinary decisions that will affect generations to come, whether it’s COVID-19 or the climate. Decisions about our future are now locked in. “

Dealing with COVID-19 is similar to dealing with the climate crisis, Flynn added, as both require building a sustainable, inclusive and prosperous future for all.

Boosting economies in the post-COVID era may also mean that governments are looking at opportunities through a multi-pronged lens. Investing in renewable energy, for example, can create much needed jobs for citizens and it can also provide clean energy sources to entire communities.

“We can do something that would open up opportunities and not only recover from COVID but also solve the climate problem,” Flynn said. “People have to have enough credibility to have a virtual seat at the table in the rooms where decisions are made.”

The researchers hope the results of the UNDP survey will help inform countries as they work to develop their national climate commitments, also known as nationally determined contributions that are part of of nations’ commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement.