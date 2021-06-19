Pope’s silence says a lot about controversial American bishops’ communion vote

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis on Saturday set a founder of the European Union on the path to holiness, told Roman deacons to care for the poor and met with a senior prelate who once defended him against allegations far-fetched from the former Vatican Ambassador to the United States.

But the most telling thing he did was shut up the extraordinary vote of the American Catholic bishops to move forward – despite the warning from the pope’s top doctrinal official – with drafting new guidelines that conservatives hope will eventually deny President Biden communion for his support for abortion rights.

The Pope said nothing, church officials and experts said, because there is nothing more to say.

The American conservative church’s divergence from Francis’ agenda is now so apparent that it is becoming commonplace, and Vatican officials and experts said on Saturday that the pope’s silence also underscores how important the US vote is. , released on Friday, was for the Vatican.