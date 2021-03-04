Pope’s planned visit to Iraq amid pandemic raises timing questions
VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis said he had canceled trips during the pandemic because “in good conscience I cannot provoke gatherings” but that the only thing preventing him from becoming the first pope to visit war-battered Iraq would be another outbreak of infections.
This is exactly what happened. A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted Iraqi officials to impose lockdowns. The Shiite authorities have suspended religious pilgrimages. On Sunday, the Vatican ambassador contracted the virus and isolated himself. For good measure, suicide bombings, rocket attacks and geopolitical tensions have also increased.
But, Francis, to the amazement of many, intends to go anyway. After more than a year locked behind Vatican walls, he will fly to Baghdad on Friday at one of the most virulent times in the entire pandemic, sending a message that goes against almost all health guidelines public and potentially putting thousands of Iraqis at risk.
“The day after tomorrow, God willing, I will go to Iraq for a three-day pilgrimage,” Francis said in his weekly address to the faithful on Wednesday, just hours after another barrage of rocket attacks. “I ask you to accompany this apostolic journey with prayer so that it unfolds in the best possible way, bears the hoped-for fruits. The Iraqi people are waiting for us.
Francis himself was vaccinated in mid-January and although he was criticized for refusing to wear masks in private public, he called on rich countries to give vaccines to the poorest and called the refusal to vaccinate from “suicidal”.
The pope’s entourage is also vaccinated, but supporters of the pope fear that a trip designed largely to bring peace and encouragement to long-suffering Christians in Iraq has the potential to be a widespread event. The possibility and potential disaster of the 84-year-old pope inadvertently endangering an Iraqi population with virtually no access to vaccines is not lost on his allies in Rome.
“There is this concern that the Pope’s visit will not endanger people’s health, that’s obvious,” said Antonio Spadaro, a Jesuit priest and close ally of Francis. “There is awareness of the problem.”
Even Francis’ predecessor, Benedict XVI, expressed concern about the trip, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, an Italian newspaper, calling the trip important but “dangerous”.
The Vatican insists the March 5-8 trip will be a safe, socially distant, and sober visit, devoid of the usual fanfare and celebrations. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni on Tuesday downplayed the number of cases in Iraq, addressing reporters who asked how the Pope could justify not delaying a trip that could endanger so many people. He also pointed to the relative young age of many Iraqis and said the Pope would travel in a closed car so as not to draw crowds.
“No more than a few hundred people, left behind” would be gathered to see him in order to minimize the risks, he said.
But Francis is planning a big mass with thousands of people at a football stadium in the Kurdish town of Erbil, and will likely draw crowds to watch him pray in Qaraqosh, a town of Syriac Catholics, in the northern plains of Nineveh.
“There will be a lot of people,” Rev. Karam Qasha, a Catholic priest from northern Iraq, said a few days before the trip, as he registered mass attendees in Erbil. “Every day someone calls me and asks me: ‘Father, it is also my dream to see the Pope, can you include me among those who will go?’”
While Father Qasha said coronavirus cases appeared to be climbing exponentially, he was not worried because of social distancing rules and because many had already contracted the virus and recovered.
He said he had recovered from the virus and his parishioners praying “all together” in crowded churches resulted in a miracle. “The virus is almost gone from my city,” he said.
Cardinal Louis Raphael I Sako, the patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq, said in an interview that when it comes to the great masses and Francis’ diplomatic meetings, “there is no risk for him. , and also for people ”, because social distancing and mask-wearing measures would be observed. “I don’t think there is any risk to anyone.”
Andrea Vicini, physician, Jesuit priest and professor of moral theology and bioethics at Boston College, admired the pope’s willingness to put his own skin in the game of peace when it came to promoting dialogue with Islam and to protect the persecuted and the marginalized. He said that Francis remained faithful to his Jesuit training by traveling to the frontiers of the faith.
“He wants to show he’s willing to take risks. The problem is that others will be in danger, ”said Father Vicini, who“ as a doctor ”feared that the Pope would increase the potential of putting people“ in a situation of vulnerability. So he balances that out.
Paolo Benanti, professor of ethics and bioethics at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, said the danger of the Pope’s travel during a pandemic must be weighed against the possibility of dramatically improving the security situation for Christians and other Iraqis on the ground.
“From an ethical point of view,” said Professor Benanti, the Pope needed to balance the danger for Christians of not surrendering and highlight their plight in the face of “the danger of Covid-19 cases that are spread because of this type of travel. The greatest good for the health and well-being of the people could be peace. “
What you need to know about vaccine deployment
Father Spadaro considered the possibility of concrete improvements for Christians following Francis’s meeting with Shiite leaders. But most experts, including priests on the ground in Iraq, find it so far-fetched and fanciful.
“I don’t think anyone is under the illusion that the problems will go away overnight,” said Reverend Joseph Cassar, national director of the Jesuit Refugee Service and, until the arrival of the Pope and his entourage , the only Jesuit priest in the countryside.
But he also said that travel restrictions, social distancing measures, filling only a fraction of Erbil’s outdoor stadium and lack of access to the Pope should prevent widespread transmission of the virus.
“One of the things that is looming for people is that not everyone will be able to meet the Pope, which is sort of unfortunate,” he said. “But I have also met many people who say that even the fact that the Pope has set foot in Iraq is something very encouraging. This is a great sign and a show of support on his part, especially as the numbers go down.
While the Vatican relies on Iraqis to follow all social distancing rules, Father Cassar noted that people in the country tend to be “dismissive” and “nonchalant” about these rules, and do not seem to be right. all worried despite the increase in cases and the detection of new variants in Iraq.
On Sunday, the Chinese government announced that it would donate the country’s first 50,000 doses.
Francis is not the first pope to try to go to Iraq. In 2000, Pope John Paul II sought to make a pilgrimage to Iraq, Egypt and Israel, with the first stop at the city of Ur, what tradition considers the birthplace of Abraham, father of Judaism. , Christianity and Islam. But negotiations with Saddam Hussein’s government failed, leading Jean-Paul to “cry,” Francis said.
Benedict XVI was invited by the Iraqi Prime Minister in 2008, but had no chance to go given the war.
“Having a third pope who doesn’t leave is a very bad sign,” said Father Spadaro.
Travel security has also emerged as an issue after the recent suicide bombings in Baghdad, rocket attacks on US-led coalition forces, especially near Erbil airport, where the Pope will arrive. this weekend, and the Biden administration’s retaliatory airstrikes.
Before the trip, Francis said that even if these Iraqis only saw him on television, it would mean something because “they will see that the Pope is there in their country”. He added, “I am the pastor of the suffering people.”
“The best way to interpret this trip is as an act of love,” Bruni said on Tuesday, arguing that by nature love “can be interpreted as extreme.”
Source link