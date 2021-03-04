Pope’s planned visit to Iraq amid pandemic raises timing questions

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis said he had canceled trips during the pandemic because “in good conscience I cannot provoke gatherings” but that the only thing preventing him from becoming the first pope to visit war-battered Iraq would be another outbreak of infections.

This is exactly what happened. A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted Iraqi officials to impose lockdowns. The Shiite authorities have suspended religious pilgrimages. On Sunday, the Vatican ambassador contracted the virus and isolated himself. For good measure, suicide bombings, rocket attacks and geopolitical tensions have also increased.

But, Francis, to the amazement of many, intends to go anyway. After more than a year locked behind Vatican walls, he will fly to Baghdad on Friday at one of the most virulent times in the entire pandemic, sending a message that goes against almost all health guidelines public and potentially putting thousands of Iraqis at risk.