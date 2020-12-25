World
Pope says children’s faces in Syria, Iraq and Yemen should touch everyone’s conscience – Times of India
VATICAN CITY: Pope On Friday, François highlighted the fate of the children caught up in war, singling out victims in Syria, Yemen and Iraq in its Christmas message.
“On this day, when the word of God became a child, let us turn our gaze to the many, too many, children around the world, especially in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, who are still paying the high price of war. “, did he declare. .
“May their faces touch the conscience of all men and women of good will, so that the causes of conflicts can be addressed and courageous efforts can be made to build a future of peace,” he said.
“On this day, when the word of God became a child, let us turn our gaze to the many, too many, children around the world, especially in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, who are still paying the high price of war. “, did he declare. .
“May their faces touch the conscience of all men and women of good will, so that the causes of conflicts can be addressed and courageous efforts can be made to build a future of peace,” he said.
Source link