Pope says arms spending amid COVID ‘scandalous’ in Easter message

Pope Francis denounces how the war continues to rage as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause suffering.

Pope Francis urged countries in his Easter message to speed up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, especially to the world’s poor, and called armed conflict and military spending during a pandemic “scandalous”.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant this was the second year in a row that papal Easter services were followed by small gatherings at a secondary altar in St. Peter’s Basilica, instead of the crowds in the church or on the place outside.

After saying mass on Sunday, Francis read his message Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world), in which he traditionally reviews the problems of the world and calls for peace.

“The pandemic continues to spread, while the social and economic crisis remains severe, especially for the poor. Nevertheless – and this is scandalous – the armed conflicts are not over and the military arsenals are reinforced ”, he declared.

Francis, who would normally have given the address to nearly 100,000 people in St. Peter’s Square, addressed fewer than 200 people in the church as the message spread to tens of millions of people around the world. world.

The square was empty except for a few police officers who imposed a strict three-day national lockdown.

The Pope asked God to comfort the sick, those who have lost loved ones and the unemployed, urging authorities to give families who need it most “decent food.”

He praised the medical staff, sympathized with the young people who could not go to school and said that everyone was called upon to fight the pandemic.

Vaccination is “an essential tool” in the fight against the virus, the Pope said.

“I urge the entire international community, in a spirit of global responsibility, to make a commitment to overcome delays in the distribution of vaccines and to facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries,” he said. added.

Francois, who has often called for disarmament and a total ban on the possession of nuclear weapons, said: “There are still too many wars and too much violence in the world! May the Lord, who is our peace, help us overcome the state of mind of war. “

Pope Francis leaves after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican [Filippo Monteforte/Reuters]

“ Instruments of death ”

Noting that it was International Anti-Personnel Landmine Awareness Day, he called these weapons “insidious and horrific devices … how much better our world would be without these instruments of death!”

Referring to the conflict zones, he praised “the young people of Myanmar committed to supporting democracy and making their voices heard peacefully”.

More than 550 demonstrators Was killed since a February 1 military coup in Myanmar, which the Pope visited in 2017.

François called for peace in several conflict zones in Africa, including the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia and the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique. He said the crisis in Yemen was “greeted in deafening and scandalous silence”.

He called on Israelis and Palestinians to “rediscover the power of dialogue” to achieve a two-state solution where the two can live side by side in peace and prosperity.

He also expressed his support for those who are suffering in Lebanon, Syria and Libya, and for those whose lives have been affected by poverty and conflict.